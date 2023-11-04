Annalie Longo wonder goal spurs Wellington Phoenix to second straight win

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Wellington Phoenix 2 (Mariana Speckmaier 6’, Annalie Longo 85’) Brisbane Roar 1 (Mia Corbin 90+4’) HT: 1-0

A goal worth the wait.

Experienced Football Ferns midfielder Annalie Longo scored a wonder goal on her Wellington Phoenix debut to spur the team to a 2-1 win over Brisbane Roar at Sky Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Phoenix overcame an early injury to Grace Wisnewski to notch back-to-back wins for the first time thanks to a piece of individual brillance from their super-sub captain.

Longo charged through the middle of the field, dribbled outside two Brisbane defenders, cut inside the penalty area and beat goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz with a powerful right-footed shot into the top left corner of the goal.

“I have been waiting a long time for that moment,” Longo said after the match.

Masanori Udagawa/Photosport Annalie Longo of the Phoenix celebrates her match-clinching goal.

“I dreamed of that moment and replayed it over in my head, thinking what impact could I have [when I came on].

“I’m just so proud of the team. No Phoenix women’s team has won back-to-back games and that was a goal coming in.

”To get on the scoresheet, get us three points and move us forward was a special moment.”

Longo was set to sign for the Phoenix last season, only to suffer a long-term knee injury while on international duty with the Football Ferns.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Annalie Longo has been a Football Fern for more than half of her life. But ten months out from the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 at home, she had torn her ACL in the left knee. We accompanied the "Kiwi Messi" on her road to recovery.

Days out from the start of this campaign, Longo was setback by a hip injury and had to sit out the first two matches against Melbourne City and Western Sydney Wanderers.

Brought on midway through the second-half against Brisbane to help the Phoenix find a second goal, Longo said she just wanted to play with confidence.

She certainly did that, hitting a strike from long distance with her first involvement.

Running through her goal, Longo said: “My initial thought was just be confident and take her on one-on-one.

“I went on the outside, got on my left foot and thought I could cut in here, and fortunately it sat up. I looked to the far post and thought I’d pass it, then I went ‘nup, I’m hitting this!”

After watching the ball fly past Silkowitz and into the back of the net, Longo pointed to the Yellow Fever Zone and sprinted in the direction of the supporters.

“I thought about taking my top off and swinging that around but then I thought [coach] Paul [Temple] will probably tell me off.

“I just thought I’d get the crowd behind us and roar us home for the last 10 minutes.”

Longo’s 86th-minute goal proved to be the difference.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Annalie Longo takes a selfie with a young fan after the Phoenix’s win.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images An injured Grace Wisnewski watches the second half from the bench.

Mariana Speckmaier opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a glancing header off a free-kick.

Brisbane pulled one back in the final seconds of stoppage time to set up a grandstand finish, but the Phoenix hung on to continue their impressive start under Paul Temple thanks to Longo’s stunner.

Saturday’s win temporarily moved the Phoenix to the top of the table.

The only negative was that the Phoenix lost midfielder Grace Wisnewski to a serious-looking knee injury inside the first 20 seconds.

Wisnewski was in clear discomfort and had to be consoled by teammates after clashing knees with Brisbane’s Matildas midfielder Tameka Yallop.

Having suffered a serious knee injury of her own last year, Longo said she dedicated the win to her teammate and had her fingers crossed it was not the same anterior cruciate ligament injury that sidelined her for close to a year.

“Me, coming back from injury, I know what that feels like, but we’re all thinking of Grace,” Longo said.

“She’s a strong individual and so positive, and I’m glad we could get the win for her.

“We’ll be right behind her whatever the injury is.”

Up next

The Phoenix will head out to the suburbs next Sunday, hosting Western United at Porirua Park – the first of six home games to be played at the 1900-seat venue. It will be just the third meeting between the two teams since Western came into the A-League Women last season. Western won both of their previous meetings, triumphing 4-1 and 1-0.