Oskar Zawada nets hat-trick as Wellington Phoenix continue unbeaten start

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Wellington Phoenix 5 (Tim Payne 24’, Oskar Zawada 32’, 63’, 90+2’ Bozhidar Kraev 58’) Brisbane Roar 2 (Florin Berenguer 1’, Nikola Mileusnic 53’) HT: 2-1

Wellington Phoenix have started the new A-League Men season with a hiss and a roar.

Polish striker Oskar Zawada scored a hat-trick as the Phoenix recovered from a horror start to dismantle Brisbane Roar 5-2 at Sky Stadium on Saturday in a statement result that should make the rest of the competition sit up and take notice.

Written off ahead of the 2023-24 season after the loss of coach Ufuk Talay and a series of high-profile player departures, the Phoenix are now off to their best-ever start with seven points from three games.

“I’m happy we scored five goals but I’m probably more happy with the fact we came from a goal deficit after the first minute,” new coach Giancarlo Italiano said after his biggest win since taking over from Talay. “The boys really rallied and showed a lot of character.”

The Phoenix made the worst possible start on Saturday by conceding inside the first 31 seconds.

Tim Payne’s first goal in his 93-game A-League career put the Phoenix back on level terms in the 24th minute, before Zawada capitalised on a mistake from Brisbane captain Tom Aldred to give them the lead eight minutes later.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada celebrates after scoring one of his three goals against Brisbane Roar.

Aldred tried to make a pass back to his goalkeeper, but he ended up playing it straight into the path of the Phoenix’s best finisher.

Zawada celebrated by looking staunch, mimicking the celebration used by goalkeeper Alex Paulsen after his dramatic penalty save in the previous match.

Brisbane’s star recruit Florin Berenguer scored with the first chance of the game after being teed up by Joe Caletti.

Nikola Mileusnic drew Brisbane level eight minutes into the second half with a deflected effort after the Phoenix failed to clear following a period of penalty box pinball.

But the Phoenix roared home to claim back-to-back wins, thanks to their import attackers.

Bozhidar Kraev put the Phoenix back in front with a curled finish in the 58th minute after dribbling through and shooting in between two defenders.

Zawada doubled the Phoenix’s lead by nodding home from close range after Lukas Kelly-Heald looped a cross over the top of Brisbane goalkeeper Macklin Freke to nab his first A-League assist.

Zawada completed his hat-trick with a tap-in off after Nicholas Pennington seized on a poor touch and played a pass across the face of goal. It was the first time Zawada had scored more than one goal in a game for the Phoenix.

Zawada stated on Friday that he hoped to score 10 goals this season. He already has four in three games.

Up next

The unbeaten Phoenix head to Melbourne, where they have traditionally struggled, to play Melbourne Victory next Friday night. The Phoenix have only beaten the Victory twice in 25 visits and they lost both games against them last season.