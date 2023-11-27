From shiner to scorer: Hope Breslin breaks through for Wellington Phoenix against Perth Glory

Hope Breslin began the week with one hell of a shiner, but finished it as an A-League Women scorer.

The Wellington Phoenix’s American forward was unable to open her right eye in the wake of last week’s defeat to the Central Coast Mariners, after she came off second best in a clash of heads.

While she avoided concussion, it took her a couple of days before she could see properly, and bruising was still visible as she took the field against Perth Glory at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Hope Breslin scored her first goal for the Wellington Phoenix in their win over Perth Glory on Saturday.

Breslin had had a mixed start to life with the Phoenix, failing to convert good chances on a few occasions in the first five rounds of the season, and the blow to her head was a further setback.

But in round six, against Perth, she scored her side’s equaliser three minutes after half-time, receiving a pass from Annalie Longo while she was wide open on the left of the box.

“I think it was kind of weighing on me in the back of my head a little bit, knowing that I've had some chances, and waiting for that moment when it's going to come.

“To finally get it in this game – and especially in this game, since it was a big game, they were top of the table and put up a really good fight – it just meant so much to me that I could get that equaliser for my team.

“It's relaxed me a little bit, so now I'm just ready to go, ready to fight and ready for more to come.”

When Chloe Knott went on to score a winner for the Phoenix 13 minutes later, pouncing with her head after a header from Mariana Speckmaier hit the crossbar, it made for a much better Saturday night than Breslin’s previous one, which she charitably described as “not the best”.

“It got worse overnight – I think I shared a few photos. I could not open the eye, so I think it looks really great now compared to last week.”

Phoenix coach Paul Temple said Breslin’s breakthrough goal would undoubtedly be a boost for her.

“I actually said to the coaches before the game that I felt Hope was really starting to find her form a little bit in training this week.

“I thought she was good and I fancied her and I thought Mariana was the same – they looked sharper and they’re really settling in now.

“Right at the end of the first half I thought [Breslin] could have squared it simply for Mariana and she misplaced that one, so for her to show that composure and slide it in was great to see.

“I’m pleased to see she’s got her goal and she’s got off the mark – that will do her confidence good.”

The Phoenix now have a weekend off for an international break, where the Football Ferns have a pair of friendlies away against Colombia, who were quarterfinalists at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia earlier this year.

Six of Temple’s players will be away – goalkeeper Brianna Edwards; defenders Mackenzie Barry, Michaela Foster and Marisa van der Meer; midfielder Kate Taylor and forward Manaia Elliott.

Midfielder Macey Fraser has had to withdraw after falling ill and missing Saturday’s Phoenix match. She was replaced by van der Meer, while Elliott was earlier a replacement for Meikayla Moore.

Edwards, van der Meer and Elliott will be three of six players seeking their first cap, alongside midfielders Aniela Jensen and Katie Kitching and forward Ruby Nathan.

The third-placed Phoenix will then return to action on December 10 against Melbourne Victory at Jerry Collins Stadium in Porirua.