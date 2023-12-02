Wellington Phoenix welcome 'healthy' competition from Auckland

The billionaire's new club will play in the A-League Men's comp from next year.

ANALYSIS: Wellington Phoenix were officially playing at “home” when they hosted Melbourne City and Perth Glory in a double header at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium, some 600km away from the capital, last weekend.

The Phoenix are eyeing another A-League Men match there against Sydney FC in March, but they will be stepping into enemy territory when they return to the venue next season.

The Phoenix have been New Zealand’s only professional football club since 2007 but that will no longer be the case, following confirmation that Auckland will be returning under a new entity bankrolled by American billionaire Bill Foley.

Auckland will field a team in the A-League Men as soon as next season (2024-25), but it will be another 12 months before they join the A-League Women.

So what will expansion into Auckland, the country’s largest city, mean for the Phoenix, who have had a monopoly over professional football in New Zealand?

Well, they are going to have to up their game to ensure they remain the go-to New Zealand destination for aspiring professional footballers.

Despite making strong starts to their respective campaigns this season, the reality is the Phoenix have never won the A-League Men or Women, and Auckland’s arrival is only going to make it harder for them to compete for silverware.

Phil Walter/Getty Images American billionaire Bill Foley, the owner of the new Auckland A-Leagues club.

The Phoenix will have a fight on their hands to secure the best local talent, to retain their large fanbase outside of Wellington, and, perhaps most crucially, to attract precious sponsorship dollars.

However, they have a lot to gain from Auckland, too, and are welcoming the competition from the north.

As we have seen in Australia, the local derbies are easily the highest attended matches and Wellington versus Auckland will be a new level for football in New Zealand, and should bring the crowds to Sky Stadium and Mt Smart Stadium.

“I think it’s healthy,” Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano said. “The competition drives expectations and standards.

“But the main thing is identity and any good club has a strong sense of self, and it’s very important we stick to what we are doing at the moment.

“Our planning is quite extensive and we have a clear idea of what the club stands for. Competition enriches that and it’s good to have a derby, and a comparison up the road, like Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers have.”

Crucially for the Phoenix, they have a head start on Auckland and the biggest advantage they hold over their new rivals is their academy programme, which has been in operation for 10 years and has now reached a stage where it is churning out A-Leagues-ready players on the men’s and women’s sides.

Auckland will look to develop an academy of their own, but that will not happen overnight.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images The Phoenix women celebrate a goal during their win over Perth Glory in Auckland last weekend.

It is no coincidence that the Phoenix have placed a greater emphasis on developing young players from their own academy this season, who they hope to sell to overseas clubs in the future, like they have previously with Liberato Cacace, Sarpreet Singh and Ben Waine.

It is a more sustainable model for sure, but it could be the best way to combat Auckland’s spending.

Money will not be an issue for Auckland. Foley has a net worth of $2.7 billion. He has already stated that Auckland will be among the top spenders, promising to sign two marquee players and to utilise all five import spots.

“I can tell you this, we will be successful,” Foley boldly declared during his first public appearance as Auckland owner. “We are not in this to be bottom of the league, we are in this to win it.”

The Phoenix have already moved quickly to safeguard their squad by locking in the bulk of their best young players to long-term deals, including Aucklanders Alex Paulsen and Ben Old.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Aucklander Ben Old is one of a handful of young players who have committed their future to the Phenix.

In fact, All Whites veteran Kosta Barbarouses, who is from Wellington, back-up goalkeeper Jack Duncan and imports Oskar Zawada and Bozhidar Kraev are the only Phoenix players coming off contract.

Poaching Zawada, the Phoenix’s best player, would be a huge story and immediately ignite the rivalry, but the reality is Auckland will have to rely on New Zealand players overseas or top performing players within the National League, to build their squad, at least to begin with anyway.

The Phoenix will be largely unharmed in the short-term.

One key area where Auckland’s presence could hurt the Phoenix is on the commercial side.

The Phoenix’s current commercial manager is based in Auckland and some of their biggest sponsorship deals were made under the proviso that they would take a couple of matches to Auckland every season, like we saw last weekend.

“We have commercial relationships that have games in Auckland hardcoded into those partnerships, which we have to honour,” said general manager David Dome, when they confirmed plans to play at Mt Smart.

“With the announcement of the new group coming in we’ll probably reassess that at some stage, but for this season there’s still no A-League team in Auckland and we’re still the only professional team, so it still makes a lot of sense to go up there and play.”

It’s now likely they will look to other parts of the country, like Christchurch.

In a strange way, having Auckland come in and splash the cash on marquees and senior All Whites could be a good thing for the Phoenix, as it would create a clear point of difference between the two clubs and leave them to focus on developing young players, a model they are already reaping the rewards for, going off the Phoenix’s early season results.

It’s also worth remembering that money doesn’t always equal success either, especially in a salary-capped league. Central Coast Mariners were the lowest spenders in the A-League Men last season and still won the championship.

“The hardest thing is what you’re going to represent,” added Italiano. “It’s easy to spend money and try to get instant results, but there’s only so much money you can spend.

“They’re not Real Madrid and we’re not Barcelona, but the main thing is the club is producing their own players, and it’s something for fans to identify with and that’s what is missing with a lot of clubs. The ones that do that are successful.”