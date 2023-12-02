Ben Old goal sends Wellington Phoenix to the top of the A-League Men table

At Mars Stadium, Ballarat: Wellington Phoenix 1 (Ben Old 79’) Western United 0 HT: 0-0

Wellington Phoenix have shot to the top of the A-League Men table.

The Phoenix survived a dramatic finish to edge Western United 1-0 at Mars Stadium in Ballarat on Saturday night after benefiting from a lengthy VAR review.

Super sub Ben Old was initially flagged for offside after he appeared to have strayed beyond the last man before scoring the winning goal with a composed right-footed finish in the 79th minute.

However, the decision was overturned following VAR intervention after replays showed Tomoki Imai’s knee had kept Old on.

Saturday’s win continued the Phoenix’s dream start under new coach Giancarlo Italiano and moved them two points clear of Western Sydney Wanderers at the top of the table.

Martin Keep/Getty Images Phoenix players celebrate with goal-scorer Ben Old.

Italiano is just the fourth coach in A-League Men history to go undefeated in his first six games in charge.

It has been a remarkable start for the Phoenix, who were expected to struggle following a series of high-profile exits.

“My first instinct was that it was offside,” Italiano said of Old's winner.

“I looked at it and thought OK, he looks off, and then when I saw the screen I thought maybe that’s a lot closer than I thought. The fact they deliberated for so long, I went, OK, that must be on side. That must be very close.”

Alex Paulsen produced another immense performance in the Phoenix goal, making numerous saves to deny Western's attackers and claim his third clean sheet.

Western created 20 shots to the Phoenix’s 15 but could not find a way past the in-form goalkeeper.

Paulsen was beaten on one occasion in the first half but the post came to his rescue when Western striker Noah Botic tried to curl a shot around him.

SKY SPORT The VAR decision that led to Ben Old's goal standing for the Wellington Phoenix against Western United.

The Phoenix were denied by the woodwork themselves when Tim Payne cannoned a shot against the post inside the first 20 seconds of the second half.

After a series of near-misses, Italiano turned to his bench in the 60th minute with the score locked at 0-0.

He brought on fit-again striker Oskar Zawada, Sam Sutton and Old in the hope of finding a breakthrough.

After missing last weekend’s win over Melbourne City with a groin injury, all eyes were on Zawada, the team's top scorer, to inspire a late winner.

The ball fell kindly to the Polish star at the edge of the penalty area shortly after his introduction, but he could not keep his volley down and blazed a wild shot over the bar.

Instead, it was Old who stepped up when the Phoenix needed him most.

The midfielder timed his run to perfection and slotted home the winner with a right-footed finish after being played through by Kosta Barbarouses.

Up next

The Phoenix are back in Wellington for the first time in a month, hosting Newcastle Jets at Sky Stadium next Saturday. Newcastle have only tasted victory once under new coach Robbie Stanton. The Jets squad features two former Phoenix players; winger Reno Piscopo and left-back Lucas Mauragis.