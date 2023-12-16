Goalkeeper howler gifts Adelaide win over Wellington Phoenix in A-League Women

The Wellington Phoenix handed Adelaide United their first win of the A-League Women season after squandering a string of chances.

At Marden Sports Complex, Adelaide: Adelaide United 2 (Emily Condon 75’, Nanako Sasaki 85’) Wellington Phoenix 1 (Emma Main 21’) HT: 1-0

A howler from Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Rylee Foster has handed Adelaide United their first win of the A-League Women season.

Nanako Sasaki sent a free kick from wide on the right straight at Foster in the 85th minute, but she mistimed her jump and only managed to palm the ball into the back of her net.

Ten minutes earlier, Foster had done well to deny Chelsie Dawber when she was through one-on-one for the Reds, but was stranded on the edge of her box after making the challenge, leaving Emily Condon with only a defender to beat for the hosts’ equaliser.

Sarah Reed/Getty Images Nanako Sasaki of Adelaide United celebrates her winning goal against the Wellington Phoenix in round eight of A-League Women.

The 2-1 defeat would have hit the Phoenix especially hard, because they should have put the round eight match between fourth and 12th to bed by the halftime break.

Emma Main opened the scoring in the 21st minute, but the visitors to Marden Sports Complex blew several golden chances to extend their lead in the first 45.

Phoenix coach Paul Temple restored regular starters Mackenzie Barry and Michaela Foster to the defence, after Football Ferns duty meant they began on the bench last time out.

Manaia Elliott also came into the starting lineup, with Hope Breslin dropping to the substitutes and Kelli Brown absent ill.

In a new twist, Main was deployed centrally, with Mariana Speckmaier and Elliott spending time on both flanks.

The Phoenix’s first big chance came after 13 minutes, when Michaela Foster pounced on a loose pass in midfield and played Speckmaier in behind.

The Venezuelan international went through one-on-one with Adelaide goalkeeper Annalee Grove but only managed to hit the left post with her left-footed shot.

Main then opened the scoring after going through one-on-one herself, thanks to a through ball from Macey Fraser that was timed perfectly to keep the forward onside.

It was Main’s second goal in as many matches – a welcome return with American forward Isabel Cox set to join the Phoenix ranks from next week.

Adelaide’s best chance of the first half came half an hour in, when Football Fern Hannah Blake picked up the edge of the box and fired off a shot which Rylee Foster kept out but didn’t claim cleanly.

The Phoenix began to ramp up the pressure from there, with Fraser trying a couple of attempts from distance.

Elliott and Annalie Longo then took turns setting each other up right in front of goal, only for their respective shots to be sent off target, then blocked out for a corner.

Speckmaier also couldn’t put a header on target after being found free at the back post by a cross from Main on the left.

Rebbeca Lake, Elliott and Main were all shown yellow cards in the space of 12 minutes as the match became messy early in the second half, with Elliott fortunate her studs-up challenge on Dylan Holmes didn’t merit harsher punishment.

The 18-year-old was withdrawn for Breslin almost immediately afterwards, with Alyssa Whinham and Michaela Robertson later coming on for Longo and Main and McMeeken replacing Michaela Foster.

It was an Adelaide substitute who changed the game, however.

First starter Dawber went close, picking up the ball after a header by Barry went backwards into no man’s land, then running at Rylee Foster.

The stopper did well to come out and dispossess Dawber, but the ball fell to Adelaide’s most-capped player, substitute Emily Condon, who did well to keep calm and wait for Foster to go to ground.

While there were still several Phoenix defenders between Condon and the goal, she was able to find the back of the net, drawing the scores level and setting up a frenetic finish.

Foster was called on to deny Dawber twice as she ran into the box down the right, while Robertson forced Grove to be alert as she sped in behind down the left.

Adelaide were looking the more likely of the two sides and so it proved, though the manner of the goal made it somewhat of an early Christmas gift from the Phoenix.

Up next

The Phoenix are back home before Christmas, playing the Newcastle Jets at Sky Stadium next Saturday as part of a double-header with their male counterparts.