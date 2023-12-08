Wellington Phoenix vow to improve after vice-captain Chloe Knott's abrupt exit

A-League Women: Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne Victory Where: Porirua Park, Porirua When: Sunday, 4pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 7, updates on Stuff

Coach Paul Temple insists there is no bad blood between him and Chloe Knott as the Wellington Phoenix prepare for their first A-League Women match without their ever-present midfielder.

The Phoenix were rocked last week when the foundation player abruptly quit five days after scoring the decisive goal in a 2-1 win over Perth Glory and took a thinly veiled swipe at the club on social media by stating her “values no longer aligned with the club or current management”.

Knott has featured in all 38 matches for the Phoenix since they joined the A-League Women three seasons ago, but her name will be missing from the team sheet when they tackle Melbourne Victory at Porirua Park on Sunday.

The Victory sit directly below the third-place Phoenix on the table.

Temple admitted Knott had provided some honest “feedback” to the club during her exit interview, but said her social media post caught him off guard as he thought they parted on good terms and that her departure was mainly down to financial reasons.

The Post Phoenix team mates react to Chloe Knott's departure

“A lot has been said and speculated but ultimately it did come as a bit of a shock to everybody,” Temple said.

“We left on pretty amicable terms. We had a good discussion, we had a hug and she went her way, and we have had to carry on.”

The Phoenix first announced Knott’s shock departure last Thursday after the 27-year-old said it was no longer financially viable for her to play for the team while juggling a fulltime job outside of football.

However, Knott revealed in a social media post later that night that there was more to her decision.

“It is important for me to be in an environment that prioritises honesty, authenticity and a genuine care for every individual and their development on and off the field,” Knott said.

“I want to work in an environment where all employees feel valued and respected at all ages and in every phase of their career, where their commitment and sacrifice is understood and appreciated, without needing to ask for it first.

“It’s not good enough to wait until something drastic happens for changes to be made.”

Temple would not divulge what issues Knott had raised when she left, but he promised to take her feedback seriously and rejected suggestions the Phoenix had wider issues with their team culture.

“There’s little things we can improve and learn from, but I don’t think there’s an underlying problem or a big issue, and Chloe’s circumstances are quite different to everyone else in the group, which has been highlighted,” he added.

“I think it’s important to be a coach that listens and to be an organisation that listens, so we can move forward and ultimately get better at what we do, whether that’s on the pitch or off the pitch or in the office.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix farewelled midfielder Chloe Knott last week.

Knott’s departure was compounded further when starting centre-back Marisa van der Meer suffered a season-ending knee injury on international duty with the Football Ferns.

Van der Meer is the second player in the Phoenix squad to rupture their anterior cruciate ligament after Grace Wisnewski sustained the same injury in round two.

Temple said it had been a “brutal” week to lose two key players in quick succession.

“When you lose three players like we have, all in and around the starting XI, that is going to take a hit on anybody, and we’re all feeling it.

“It’s been a tough week and we’re not going to hide it. It started with Chloe leaving and ended with the Marisa news, so it’s definitely one of the toughest challenges we’ve experienced.

“It’s been tough, a lot of soul-searching and a lot of sleepless nights, but football doesn’t wait and you have to keep moving, and we’re still trying to focus on this game this Sunday.”

Macey Fraser is expected to replace Knott against the Victory after missing the Perth match due to illness, while Van der Meer’s injury should open the door for Rebecca Lake to make her starting debut.