Wellington Phoenix draw with Melbourne Victory but should their first goal have stood?

At Porirua Park, Porirua: Wellington Phoenix 2 (Kate Taylor 17’, Emma Main 24’) Melbourne Victory (Kayla Morrison 15’, Kurea Okino 37’) HT: 2-2

Wellington Phoenix have put a challenging past couple of weeks behind them to draw 2-2 with Melbourne Victory in the A-League Women.

The Phoenix did not let the losses of Chloe Knott and Marisa van der Meer impact their performance on the field, securing a valuable point with a much-changed lineup to keep themselves firmly in the top six.

However, there were questions around the validity of their first goal, scored by centre-back Kate Taylor in the 17th minute of their match.

Taylor provided an immediate response with a headed goal from a corner after Victory captain Kayla Morrison opened the scoring in similar fashion two minutes earlier.

But the Victory did not believe Taylor’s goal should have stood as they thought the ball was outside the field of play when Mariana Speckmaier guided Hope Breslin’s cross back across the face of goal.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Phoenix striker Mariana Speckmaier dribbles away from Victory defender Tori Hansen.

Multiple Victory players, including Matildas goalkeeper Lydia Williams, raised their hands to signal to referee Anna-Marie Keighley that the ball had gone out, and they protested the decision when the goal was awarded.

“Every player that could see said it was well out,” Victory coach Jeff Hopkins said. “We couldn't see from the bench, but my verdict from the players was that it was out, but you’ve just got to take it on the chin.”

There is no Video Assistant Referee in the A-League Women but Keighley did seek a second opinion from one of the assistant referees, who was stationed on the line when the corner was taken, before awarding the goal.

“That’s what the linesman is there for. I can’t see,” added Phoenix coach Paul Temple. “I felt like on the overall balance we probably deserved that.”

The Phoenix hit the front seven minutes later. Emma Main was the fastest to react and scored her first A-League goal with a rebounded effort when a long-range attempt from Kelli Brown crashed against the post.

But the Phoenix’s lead did not last long. Kurea Okina drew Victory level when she rounded goalkeeper Rylee Foster and scored from a tight angle in the 37th minute after catching the Phoenix on the counter.

Former Matildas midfielder Elise Kellond-Knight found empty space down the left and delivered a wonderful cross for Okina, who took a delicate touch past Foster before finishing into an empty net.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Phoenix captain Annalie Longo on the ball.

Temple resisted the temptation to rush all of his Football Ferns back into the starting XI.

He named Mackenzie Barry, Michaela Foster and Manaia Elliott on the bench after their long trip back from Colombia on Friday, and handed first starts to Brown, Rebecca Lake and Zoe McMeeken.

McMeeken has struggled for opportunities behind Michaela Foster, but she was one of the Phoenix's best, regularly bombing forward to start attacking raids.

The Football Ferns were injected into the game midway through the second half as the Phoenix pushed for a third goal, but they blew their chance to snatch a dramatic winner.

The Phoenix should have won the game when substitute Alyssa Whinham sent Speckmaier through one-on-one with Williams in the 85th minute, but the Venezuela international blasted her shot over the crossbar with the goal at her mercy.

“She's really disappointed,” Temple said. “She knows she should be scoring those and she wants to be scoring those. I think she did so much running it caught up with her in those last few steps there, but the game got like that.

“From 65 minutes on, both teams looked quite tired. The transitions were there, but there was a legginess to the game and not much quality or structure.”

Up next

The Phoenix will look to return to winning ways when they take on the winless Adelaide United at the Marsden Sports Complex next Saturday night. The Phoenix have happy memories of Adelaide, winning 3-1 there last season thanks to a double from Milly Clegg. There should be plenty of goals on offer again with Adelaide shipping 2.4 goals per game this season, giving them the worst defensive record in the A-League Women.