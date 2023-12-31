Ten players the Auckland A-League Men team should be giving a New Year's phone call

The billionaire's new club will play in the A-League Men's comp from next year.

ANALYSIS: The new Auckland A-League Men team will take the field for the first time in 2024.

Steve Corica has been appointed as their first coach, with Terry McFlynn previously installed as their director of football.

As the new year begins, they will be getting busy assembling their inaugural squad.

Their first match will come in mid-October, when the 2024-25 A-League Men season gets underway.

Here are 10 players that should be on their target list.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Riley Bidois is yet to be signed by the Wellington Phoenix despite training with them for weeks. If they don’t want him, Auckland should look to pounce.

Riley Bidois

Bidois spent time training with the Phoenix following his five-goal outing for the national under-23 men’s team in their Olympic qualifying final win over Fiji in September. Their coach Giancarlo Italiano confirmed this week that he had turned down a scholarship contract, making him a ripe target for Auckland.

Cam Howieson

Howieson might well have found a home at the Phoenix had he not had a family situation in recent years that made a move from Auckland to Wellington unfeasible. As an experienced, versatile midfielder who was in the All Whites as recently as March, he might well be the first on McFlynn’s call list.

Niko Kirwan

Auckland will likely look at local options when it comes to signing fullbacks and Kirwan will be top of the list, as he looks to push for a place in All Whites coach Darren Bazeley’s plans in a problem position.

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport Solomon Islands international Raphael Lea’i is the brighest prospect to emerge from the Pacific since Fijian star Roy Krishna.

Raphael Lea’i

Owner Bill Foley has pledged to invest heavily when it comes to finding Auckland their first five visa players, which is likely to mean they look well beyond the Oceania region. Solomon Islands forward Lea’i is just waiting to be made a star, though his failure to settle, first when he was in the Phoenix academy then more recently in Bosnia and Herzegovina, could make suitors wary. Backing the next Roy Krishna could pay dividends for Auckland.

Jesse Randall

While visa players are likely to be the key attackers for Auckland, they will need local support. Under-23 international Randall, recently released by his second-tier club Charleston Battery in the United States, would be the leading option as a wide attacker.

Marco Rojas

Rojas has been a free agent since leaving Colo-Colo in Chile in the middle of the year and is believed to have prioritised spending time with his family in recent months. He might find a new gig somewhere before next October, but he would offer Auckland plenty of experience as well as being a marketable name.

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images All Whites midfielder Sarpreet Singh is unlikely to return to A-League Men, but his European career appears to have stalled.

Sarpreet Singh

Signing Singh is likely the stuff of pipe dreams, but if the All Whites star continues to warm the bench at German second-tier club Hansa Rostock, who he joined on a three-year deal in July, it’s not outrageous to suggest he might view a season back starring in A-League Men as the best avenue to reboot his European career.

Bill Tuiloma

Auckland will likely use at least one visa slot on a centre back, but could look at several established All Whites as they seek another starter. Tuiloma finished 2023 on the outer at Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer in the US, losing his national team place as a result, and if his fortunes don’t change in 2024 – where he will have a new coach – a move home might be attractive.

Nik Tzanev

Tzanev is off contract at English League Two club AFC Wimbledon in June and having lost his starting spot, the chance to be Auckland’s No 1 in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup might be enough to tempt him home.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada is off contract at the end of the current A-League Men season.

Oskar Zawada

The smart money is on the Phoenix’s talismanic striker heading back to Europe once his contract expires at the end of the current season, though their hot start to their campaign might yet tempt him to sign an extension. Until he does so, Auckland would be wise to sound him out. While it’s unlikely to happen, signing Zawada would set the stage for the first New Zealand derby quite nicely.