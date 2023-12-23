Wellington Phoenix bounce back to beat Newcastle Jets 2-0 in A-League Women

Mariana Speckmaier penalty gives Wellington Phoenix take off against Newcastle Jets.

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Wellington Phoenix 2 (Mariana Speckmaier pen-34’, Hope Breslin 39’) Newcastle Jets 0 HT: 2-0

A goal for Christmas and an assist for her birthday.

Mariana Speckmaier gave herself two early presents as Wellington Phoenix bounced back from their worst result of the A-League Women season to down Newcastle Jets 2-0 at Sky Stadium on Saturday.

The Venezuela international, who turns 26 on Boxing Day, scored a penalty and set up another goal in a sublime individual showing as the third-place Phoenix beat the Jets to move within one point of leaders Perth Glory and Melbourne City.

It was the perfect response for the Phoenix and for Speckmaier, who had been guilty of missing gilt-edged chances in their previous two matches, including last weekend’s shock 2-1 loss to lowly Adelaide United.

“It felt really good. The last few games I’ve had, my chances on goal I haven’t been able to convert them, so getting that goal today was a really good feeling. It feels like my work is paying off,” Speckmaier said.

The former Washington Spirit player was once deployed on the wing, even with Emma Main sidelined through illness, in a re-jigged lineup that saw Michaela Foster start in midfield and Macey Fraser played as a false nine.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix players celebrate the opening goal scored by Mariana Speckmaier, left.

Her speed and trickery made her a major threat out wide, and she proved too much of a handful for Jets fullback Josephine Wilson, who was dragged at halftime with the Phoenix two goals ahead.

The Phoenix took the lead in the 34th minute when Speckmaier blasted home from the penalty spot.

Hope Breslin had been dragged down by Wilson and Speckmaier – needing a goal to boost her confidence – backed herself to step up and score.

Speckmaier’s laboured run-up did not look convincing, but her finish certainly was, beating Jets goalkeeper Isobel Nino with a powerful penalty into the top left corner after taking a breath to compose herself.

The goal would have come as a massive relief after two costly misses, and she played with renewed confidence thereafter.

Speckmaier teed up Breslin to score into an empty net five minutes later after bursting down the left, beating two defenders and drawing Nino.

Phoenix coach Paul Temple said he was delighted for Speckmaier after keeping the faith in her.

“It’s just about being brave as a striker and keep putting yourself in the positions,” Temple said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Phoenix captain Annalie Longo shows off her fancy footwork.

“On the back of a few misses, which have obviously knocked her a little bit, to stand up and take a big breath of that penalty, take her time and just smash it in the top corner, I think that shows where she’s at from a mentality point of view.

“It’s brave and strong to do that, and it was a good finish and she can move forward now.”

The Phoenix were unable to add to their lead in an uneventful second half.

They should have had a second penalty when substitute Alyssa Whinham was clipped in the box but referee Mikayla Ryan was unmoved despite the Phoenix’s protests.

The Jets only threatened on one occasion, despite putting up 17 shots. However, Rylee Foster made a strong save to bat away Libby Copus-Brown’s point-blank header midway through the second half.

Up next

Reigning champions Sydney FC await on the other side of Christmas. The Phoenix men and women take on the Sky Blues in a double header at Allianz Stadium on Friday. The Phoenix women recorded arguably their most impressive result when they stunned Sydney 1-0 away last season courtesy of a first-half goal from Kate Taylor.