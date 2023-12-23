Wellington Phoenix stun Western Sydney Wanderers with late show in A-League Men

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Wellington Phoenix 2 (Kosta Barbarouses 90+1’, 90+4’) Western Sydney Wanderers 0 HT: 0-0

Attendance: 7294

Top of the tree at Christmas.

Wellington Phoenix will spend another week at the top of the A-League Men table after scoring twice in stoppage time to stun Western Sydney Wanderers 2-0 at Sky Stadium on Saturday.

Chants of “We are top of the league!” echoed throughout the venue after Kosta Barbarouses put the Phoenix ahead in the 91st minute and set up another goal for Ben Old to snatch a dramatic victory at the death.

With normal time up, Barbarouses broke the deadlock when he took a delicate touch and rounded goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas after latching onto the end of a long ball from Alex Rufer.

The Phoenix weren’t done there.

Moments later, Barbarouses bombed forward from a counter-attack and threaded a pass for Old in between two Western Sydney defenders.

Old struck a first-time shot from the left and sent Sky Stadium into pandemonium.

Up next

Former Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay and his Sydney FC await Wellington on the other side of Christmas. The December 29 clash at Allianz Stadium will be played as a double header with the women.