Wellington Phoenix women eager to bounce back in last home match for five weeks

Wellington Phoenix left back Michaela Foster defends against fellow Football Fern Hannah Blake during last weekend’s loss to Adelaide United.

A-League Women, round nine: Wellington Phoenix v Newcastle Jets; Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington; When: Saturday, 2.45pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1; live updates on Stuff

The Wellington Phoenix will be eager to bounce back against the Newcastle Jets in A-League Women this weekend.

Because after Saturday’s match at Sky Stadium – the first act of a double-header with their table-topping A-League Men brethren – they’re on the road until the end of January.

The Phoenix’s two disappointing results this season have both come in away matches – the most recent being their 2-1 defeat at Adelaide United last Saturday, where they couldn’t capitalise on a dominant first-half display.

That followed a 1-0 loss away to the Central Coast Mariners earlier this season, with their other defeat coming at home against Melbourne City, a team that was expected to win, but only did so narrowly.

The sixth-placed Jets will arrive in Wellington off the back of a 4-2 win over Western United, their second in the space of three matches, either side of a 1-0 loss to defending champions Sydney FC.

They will be without Matildas international Emily van Egmond, whose four-match guest stint back home in Australia has come to an end.

But they will be looking to take advantage of a fourth-placed Phoenix side that has been hit hard by two season-ending injuries and the departure of a stalwart in recent weeks.

Their key threat up front is Philippines international Sarina Bolden, who scored at Sky Stadium against the Football Ferns in July to give her country a historic FIFA Women’s World Cup win.

The Phoenix should have opened up a match-winning lead against Adelaide at the Marden Sports Complex last weekend, but they let chances go begging either side of Emma Main’s opener in the 21st minute.

Adelaide then roared back into the contest in the second half, eventually scoring a winner with five minutes to play on the back of a sun-influenced error by Phoenix goalkeeper Rylee Foster.

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF Football Fern Claudia Bunge visits Tui Glen School in Stokes Valley to promote the beautiful game ahead of the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Left back Michaela Foster said this week: “We probably didn't keep our heads as cool as we probably should have when we were pressed and under pressure.

“We’ve shown that technically a really strong side and Adelaide shut that down quite quickly and didn’t give us time on the ball.

“We’ve worked on creating time for ourselves, knowing that pressure is coming, and being comfortable to work under [those conditions].”

The Phoenix’s loss combined with Melbourne Victory’s win over Canberra United moved them down to fourth on the A-League Women ladder.

After hosting the Jets, they will play their next four matches in Australia, starting with an away trip to play Sydney before the end of the year.

Following that, they’re away to the Brisbane Roar, then playing the Mariners as part of the Unite Round, where every match in A-League Men and A-League Women from January 12-14 will be played in Sydney.

Their fourth game on the road will be against Melbourne City, before they finally return home to host Canberra at Jerry Collins Stadium in Porirua on the last weekend of January.

“It will be tough, but we’re up for it,” Michaela Foster said. “We’re still playing new teams and we’re learning a lot and we’re ready to bounce back and focus on this first game.”