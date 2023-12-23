Ben Old standing tall for Wellington Phoenix after recovering from long-term injury

Ben Old made his first start for the Wellington Phoenix in more than a year in their win over Macarthur FC on Monday.

A-League Men, round nine: Wellington Phoenix v Western Sydney Wanderers; Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington; When: Saturday, 5.30pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1; live updates on Stuff

Ben Old has had to be patient with the Wellington Phoenix this A-League Men season, easing his way back into action after a persistent groin injury.

But he marked his first start of their campaign – and his first since last November – with his first assist as they beat Macarthur FC in Campbelltown on Monday night.

And he will be hoping to build on that when they host Western Sydney Wanderers at Sky Stadium on Saturday evening.

A win will keep the Phoenix at the top of the table on Christmas Day next Monday, but a loss will send Wanderers top instead, with a draw opening the door for Melbourne Victory or Macarthur to go past.

Old came off the bench in each of the Phoenix’s first seven matches this season, playing no more than 36 minutes, but generally providing an attacking spark whenever he was on the field.

He played 75 minutes in his first start on Monday, deployed on the left of the Phoenix’s midfield three, and is looking forward to hopefully going again on Saturday – though coach Giancarlo Italiano could yet be cautious, with a trip across the Tasman to play Sydney FC on the cards as soon as next Friday.

"It's been tough because I've come back and been coming off the bench for a little bit. I wanted to just start straight away because it had been so long not playing.

“But the staff have done amazing with me, just slowly building up the minutes. I think it was the perfect time for me to start and everything's pulled up well, so that gives me the confidence I'll be able to play a lot more minutes now.”

Old had been battling the condition osteitis pubis, the same one that kept fellow All White Sarpreet Singh sidelined for a large period in 2022.

At its worst this year, it made everyday activities painful and had Old “in a really bad spot” and there was a time when it looked like he might not get back on the field until 2024.

He said Phoenix physiotherapist Cory Glover had played a big part in getting him firing again so soon and that he was pleased to have made gains in other areas during his time away from the football pitch.

“What I thought about while being away was that I was able to build up my strength and my fitness and definitely my speed.

“Those are definitely things I was able to work on towards the back end, so although I wasn't able to improve my football side of it, I was able to improve physically, and I think that's paid off.”

One obvious change has been Old’s posture. Where before there was a noticeable crouch, he is now standing taller as he moves with the ball.

“When I was working on my running with Cory, that was a big thing that I was wanting to work on,” Old said. “So I think if people are able to see that, that must be working.”

As the Phoenix look to topple Wanderers and former coach Mark Rudan, they will be without star striker Oskar Zawada for the second week in a row – and potentially a bit longer.

Coach Giancarlo Italiano said they were still “not quite sure of the full extent” of Zawada’s thigh injury, but were fearful he might be out for another three or four week, with confirmation to come early next week.

"We'll see how his injury settles down. At this stage it's still too early to make a call."

The Phoenix confirmed this week that they would play the Central Coast Mariners at Sky Stadium on Waitangi Day, February 6.

They also announced their March 16 fixture against Sydney FC would be played at Eden Park in Auckland – their last home match in New Zealand’s largest city before it has an A-League Men team of its own from next season.

There were also two scholarship contracts handed out – one to goalkeeper Alby Kelly-Heald through the end of the 2026-27 season and one to right back Matt Sheridan through the end of the 2024-25 season.