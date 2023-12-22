Auckland A-League Men coach Steve Corica to call on All Whites connections

The billionaire's new club will play in the A-League Men's comp from next year.

Steve Corica is set to call on his connections to the two most recent All Whites coaches as he sets about assembling the Kiwi core of the inaugural squad for A-League Men’s new Auckland team.

The former Sydney FC coach was installed as the expansion franchise’s first men’s coach this week, joining his former Sydney team-mate Terry McFlynn, who was appointed as the club’s director of football earlier this month.

During his playing days, the 32-cap Australian international had a stint at English club Walsall, where his team-mates included Danny Hay – the New Zealand national team coach from 2019 and 2022 – and Darren Bazeley – appointed as Hay’s successor earlier this year.

“I think it's very important to have a lot of New Zealand players,” Corica told Stuff on Thursday, after his appointment was confirmed. “It's important to get the people right behind them.

“There are a lot of good players you've seen in the A-League already. There are a lot of very talented New Zealand players.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Steve Corica has been made the inaugural coach of the new Auckland A-League Men team.

“A lot of them have gone overseas – maybe there are some that might want to come back, to do something a little bit new for them, to start up a team and be involved in something special.

“I'm sure there are a lot of young, talented players wanting to get involved as well – in Auckland especially, but it won't just be Auckland, we will look all around New Zealand.

“I obviously know Darren Bazeley, the national team coach; I know Danny Hay – I've played with them before, I'm good friends with them.

“So they can be a good starting point as well, just to chat with them and see what they think and what I need to do.”

Corica’s appointment as the yet-to-be-named Auckland club’s first men’s coach comes just six weeks after he left Sydney FC, where his sixth season at the helm began with three losses in a row.

That poor run precipitated his departure, bringing to an end a 19-year association with the Sky Blues, which began when he captained them to the title in A-League Men’s first season.

He was also part of another triumph during his last season as a player, in 2010, then one as assistant coach under Graham Arnold in 2017, followed by two as head coach in 2019 and 2020.

Auckland chief executive Nick Becker said finding a coach with title-winning experience was “a clear objective” as he and McFlynn went about the hiring process over the past three weeks.

“Steve was the outstanding candidate from the start, and the one who came out on top in the end.”

Corica has been busy during his brief period of unemployment, spending time with fellow Australian coaches Ange Postecoglou at English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and Kevin Muscat at Yokohama F. Marinos.

He has also visited EPL club AFC Bournemouth – the figurehead team of the Black Knight Football Club partnership led by American billionaire Bill Foley that the new Auckland club will be a part of.

Corica said having an owner with Foley’s ambitions was “exciting”.

“He wants to win things. He’s put a lot of money into the club already. That’s something exciting that I want to be a part of.”

McFlynn has already been busy starting to identify potential targets for Auckland’s inaugural squad and that work will step up a notch once 2024 begins and players coming off contact in the middle of the year can be approached.

"It's important that we get the right blend of players,” Corica said. “We want the best players, but it's about bringing in the right people, the right characters, that are going to build the culture for the club.

“It's the first year, so you need to make sure you get experienced players that are coming in for the right reasons to help the Auckland club build and be successful and obviously to drive the culture that we expect at the club.

“The owner, Bill Foley, wants to win. That's in line with what I want to do. I'm not coming there just to be part of a new team.

“We want to surprise the league, we want to win as soon as possible, if we can, and, we need the right players to do that.

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF Football Fern Claudia Bunge visits Tui Glen School in Stokes Valley to promote the beautiful game ahead of the Fifa Women's World Cup.

“That's obviously my challenge and that's the exciting bit about starting up a new club.”

With a director of football and a men’s coach in place, the next big announcement from the Auckland club is set to be around their name and brand identity, at some stage in the first quarter of 2024.

The men’s team’s first pre-season will begin next July, ahead of their first match next October. The club will join A-League Women from the 2025-26 season.