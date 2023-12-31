Why Ufuk Talay's daughter cried when the Wellington Phoenix lost to Sydney FC

The friendship between Wellington Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano and his former mentor Ufuk Talay led to mixed feelings for the Sydney FC boss' family.

Ufuk Talay has revealed why his daughter shed a tear when his Sydney FC team beat a Wellington Phoenix side coached by his buddy Giancarlo Italiano.

Italiano was Talay’s assistant at the Phoenix for four seasons before taking over the top job for this A-League Men season and the pair are firm friends.

Talay was appointed Sydney FC coach in November after the club sacked incoming Auckland A-League coach Steve Corica.

Italiano and Talay – commonly called ‘Chiefy’ and ‘Uffie’ – found themselves in opposite dugouts in Sydney on Friday night where the home side won a pulsating encounter, 3-1, with two late goals.

That led to a revealing anecdote from Talay about his daughter’s reaction to the go-ahead goal.

“I was just speaking to my wife and my daughter outside. When we scored, my daughter actually started crying because she felt sorry for Chiefy!

A-LEAGUES.COM.AU/Stuff Wellington Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano (L) with his friend and Sydney FC counterpart Ufuk Talay at their A-League Men game in Sydney.

“Chiefy is like a brother to me. We worked alongside [each other] for four years, whatever success we’ve had, we’ve had it together, and I’m glad for him that he’s doing very well at Wellington.”

Talay played down the personal aspect of the master v pupil head-to-head.

“It was Sydney FC vs Wellington, not ‘Chiefy’ (Italiano) v ‘Uffie’ (Talay),” he said.

“The game wasn’t about me and Chiefy. It’s about the team going out there to perform and win and get the three points.

Sydney FC led for 70 minutes after Rhyan Grant scored in the 11th minute after the Phoenix defence were caught napping following a corner.

But, in-form forward Kosta Barbarouses looked to have salvaged a point for the Phoenix, ensuring they would end 2023 at the top of the table, when he finished off a counter-attack sparked by Ben Old in the 81st minute.

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images Ufuk Talay issues instructions to his Sydney FC players against the Wellington Phoenix.

But just as the match looked to be heading towards a 1-1 draw, Sydney scored a second goal after young Phoenix keeper Alex Paulsen kicked the all straight to Sydney’s former Phoenix midfielder Max Burgess. Slovakian international Robert Max tucked home the gift.

Sydney’s substitute forward Fabio Gomes, who had collected an assist for Max’s goal, added a third deep in stoppage time.

It was only the Phoenix’s second defeat of the season.

Italiano’s outfit are second on goal difference, but have the same number of points (20) as leaders Melbourne Victory, who beat Adelaide United 2-0 on Saturday after final quarter goals to French forward Zinédine Machach and Uruguayan veteran Bruno Fornaroli, who is off to the Asian Cup finals in January with the Socceroos.

The Victory – yet to lose after five wins and five draws in 10 games – have a +10 goals differential while the Phoenix are on +6.

The leading pair had a five-point lead over three teams – Western Sydney Wanderers, Melbourne City (who thrashed the managerless Brisbane Roar 8-1 last Thursday) and Macarthur FC.

However, Western Sydney – coached by Talay’s Phoenix predecessor Marko Rudan – and Macarthur get a chance to close the gap when they meet in a Sydney derby on Monday night.