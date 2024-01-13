Wellington Phoenix crash to third straight defeat in A-League Women

At Leichhardt Oval, Sydney: Central Coast Mariners 2 (Rola Badawiya 23’, Peta Trimis 34’) Wellington Phoenix 1 (Emma Main 3’) HT: 2-1

Wellington Phoenix’s once-promising A-League Women campaign continues to nose dive.

Paul Temple's team suffered their third defeat in a row in Sydney on Friday night when they threw away an early lead to lose 2-1 to a clinical Central Coast Mariners side during the inaugural Unite Round.

The result continued the Phoenix’s rotten run outside New Zealand, having now lost their last five games on the road.

It will not bring Temple any comfort that Friday's fixture was originally scheduled to be played at home, before APL dreamed up the concept of having every team play in the same city across three days.

The Phoenix had spent the week in Australia in the lead-up and they got off to a dream start when Emma Main capitalised on a poor clearance from goalkeeper Casey Dumont to open the scoring inside three minutes.

But they were unable to manage the game from a winning position, which has been a theme throughout the Phoenix’s mid-season funk, going into halftime 2-1 down after giving up goals 11 minutes apart.

Mike Owen/Getty Images Phoenix winger Mariana Speckmaier shakes off a challenge from Rola Badawiya.

It was a frustrating performance with the Phoenix unable to create clear goal-scoring chances without the threat of absent forward Isabel Cox, while once again conceding soft goals.

They went for the spectacular way too often, only for their ambitious long-range attempts to sail off target or land safely in Dumont’s arms.

A piece of individual brilliance from Rola Badawiya saw Central Coast draw level in the 23rd minute.

The right-winger cut inside and outside Michaela Foster before beating Rylee Foster with an emphatic finish from the right.

They hit the lead when former Phoenix midfielder Isabel Gomez robbed Main of possession on halfway, allowing the Mariners to spring forward on the counter.

Central Coast exploited the space in behind the Phoenix defence when Mackenzie Barry was pulled out of position.

17-year-old Peta Trimis held her nerve when one-on-one with Rylee Foster, sliding the ball out of the goalkeeper’s reach.

It proved to be the winner.

Phoenix centre-back Rebecca Lake had two attempts cleared off the line by the Mariners defence in quick succession following a dangerous Michaela Foster corner at the start of the second half.

But the Phoenix never really threatened thereafter.

Appeals for a penalty were also ignored when Kate Taylor blocked a Faye Bryson clearance and the ball struck the hand of the Mariners player, though her arm did appear to be in a natural position at the moment of contact.

It was the second time the Mariners had beaten the Phoenix this season, completing the sweep.

The Phoenix remain fourth, but they are in real danger of finishing the weekend outside the top six following their latest defeat, with a bunch of teams breathing down their neck.

Sydney FC, Western Sydney Wanderers and Newcastle Jets all have opportunities to overtake the Phoenix throughout the remainder of the Unite Round.

Up next

It does not get any easier for the Phoenix, with runaway A-League Women leaders Melbourne City up next in Melbourne next Saturday night. City beat the Phoenix 1-0 in the opening game of the season and came into Unite Round on the back of three consecutive wins. They can make it four in a row if they win against Western Sydney on Saturday.