Live A-League: Wellington Phoenix v Macarthur

18:00, Mar 28 2021

The Wellington Phoenix welcome A-League newcomers Macarthur to Wollongong.

Israeli striker Tomer Hemed has found his scoring touch for the Wellington Phoenix in recent weeks after an injury-hit start.
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
