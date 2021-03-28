news
National
World
Climate Change
Politics
Business
prosper
Farming
Technology
Sport
Rugby
voices & in depth
perspectives
Pou Tiaki
Spotlight
Stuff Nation
Cartoons
KEA Kids News
living
Travel
Homed
LifeStyle
Entertainment
bravo
Complex
Motoring
Food & Wine
Oddstuff
regions
northland
Auckland
Waikato
Bay of Plenty
Taranaki
hawke's bay
manawatu
wellington
nelson
marlborough
canterbury
south canterbury
otago
southland
more
Weather
Quizzes
Puzzles
Newsletters
about stuff
contribute
Advertising
Careers
Privacy
Contact
stuff family
stuff ads
Play Stuff
neighbourly
mags4gifts
stuff events
stuff coupons
Sport
A-League
Live A-League: Wellington Phoenix v Macarthur
18:00, Mar 28 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Whats App
Reddit
Email
The Wellington Phoenix welcome A-League newcomers Macarthur to Wollongong.
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
Israeli striker Tomer Hemed has found his scoring touch for the Wellington Phoenix in recent weeks after an injury-hit start.
Stuff
Facebook
Twitter
Whats App
Reddit
Email