Wellington Phoenix defender Steven Taylor retires days after being named captain

Wellington Phoenix defender Steven Taylor sat in the seat usually occupied by his coach, looked around the changing room at Martin Luckie Park and told his team-mates he was retiring with immediate effect.

“I was looking out at every single player, and wow. It was hard. I’m not going to lie. I’m not going to sugar coat it,” Taylor said. “I told the boys, ‘listen, this is the decision I’ve made.’ But it was tough.”

Taylor has confirmed to Stuff that his professional football career, which began in 2003 with his boyhood club Newcastle United and saw him make close to 200 appearances in the Premier League, is officially over.

That is despite signing a one-year contract extension at the end of last season and being named as Phoenix captain for the coming A-League season, which starts in less than eight weeks, on Friday.

“I lived the dream. I enjoyed it. I’m leaving on a high. I know I can go away with a good feeling and I hope the Phoenix understand that I gave everything on the pitch. I would get hit in the face, and I loved that.

“I want to thank the fans for all the support they gave me. They have been unbelievable.”

His retirement is not injury related. The 35-year-old trained in full view of media on Friday and played the first 45 minutes of a pre-season match against Wellington amateur club Miramar Rangers on Saturday.

Taylor gave nothing away when he spoke candidly with reporters and club officials on the sideline during the second half. But his decision to retire had already been made after mulling it over with his family.

On Monday morning he sat down with Talay – who had appointed him as the club’s captain only three days prior – as well operations manager Shaun Gill, to notify them of his decision, before telling the rest of the playing squad.

STUFF Wellington Phoenix academy players Ben Old and Alex Paulsen sign first team contracts.

Taylor said he felt his body could handle another couple of years in the A-League, but he did not want to spend another season in Australia, after the club announced last week the Phoenix would be based in New South Wales until at least January as current border restrictions prevent quarantine-free travel.

He said the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic had ultimately forced him into an early retirement, but he was also unhappy the Phoenix were only willing to offer him a one-year contract extension last season.

“100 per cent [I have retired] There’s no chance I would leave the Phoenix to go to another club. That would not happen,” Taylor said.

“If we were based in Wellington, 100 per cent it would be a no-brainer [to stay]. That’s why I signed here and I think everyone understands that.

“My team-mates understand that. They know how much I love playing in front of the Yellow Fever.

“Playing at Sky Stadium, that’s why I’m a professional footballer, for that atmosphere. It’s disappointing that I can’t do that.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix defender Steven Taylor, right, pictured at training on Friday morning.

“My biggest thing now is my family. I haven’t been able to see them.

“I would have loved for my parents to have watched my last game, but it couldn’t be because of the situation with Covid.”

Taylor joined the Phoenix ahead of the 2018-19 season and went on to play 73 A-League games for the club.

He was released from his contract and left for India after the 2019-20 season but returned midway through last season and helped the Phoenix make an ultimately unsuccessful push for the playoffs.

His departure comes days after Talay indicated the club would be unable to make any more import signings until January at the earliest, due to the border restrictions.

It will also leave a massive hole at the back and strip the team of much-needed experience.

“It’s been a frustrating time for me. Wherever I’ve gone Covid has followed. I went to India and effectively had six months of quarantine,” Taylor said.

“I came back to Wollongong, Covid followed with the lockdown and I was by myself again.

“I came out of lockdown here and the manager said once you get out of lockdown everything would be fine.

“I’ve had a bit of bad luck.”