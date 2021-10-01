A-League Men's club Perth Glory signs former Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge

Perth Glory have signed former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge for the upcoming A-League Men season.

Former Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge will start his road to redemption at Perth Glory after the A-League Men's club pulled off one of the biggest coups in Australian football history.

Sturridge, who copped a four-month worldwide ban last year for breaching betting rules, has signed with the Glory for the upcoming season.

The 32-year-old is a two-time UEFA Champions League and FA Cup winner who scored 67 goals during a six-year spell at Liverpool and also won a Premier League title with Chelsea.

At international level, the star striker was part of England's squad at both the 2014 World Cup and 2016 UEFA European Championships and featured for Team Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics in London.

The last of his 27 senior appearances for England came in 2017.

Sturridge left Turkish side Trabzonspor in March last year after being handed a four-month worldwide ban for breaching betting rules.

It was alleged Sturridge had instructed his brother Leon to bet on a possible move to Spanish side Sevilla during the January 2018 transfer window.

Although that move didn't eventuate, an independent commission found Sturridge guilty of breaching betting rules.

He was originally slapped with a six-week ban, of which four weeks were suspended.

But that was increased to four months after a successful appeal by the Football Association.

Sturridge has not played for a professional side in 18 months and is excited to begin a new chapter at the Glory.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to try a new challenge," Sturridge said.

"When the opportunity came about, it felt like the right thing to do, to take my talent somewhere where I can enjoy my football in a competitive league and try and help the team be as successful as they possibly can be.

"I'm going to put my best foot forward, work hard and try and help the team win each game that comes by and then we'll see where we end up when the season finishes."

Sturridge, who got his first big break at Manchester City, is one of the most high-profile players to ever sign for an A-League Men's club.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Daniel Sturridge will be one of the most high-profile players to ever play in the A-League Men’s competition.

Others include Italian great Alessandro Del Piero (Sydney), Dwight Yorke (Sydney), Robbie Fowler (North Queensland/Perth), William Gallas (Perth), Harry Kewell (Melbourne Victory/Melbourne Heart), Tim Cahill (Melbourne City), Keisuke Honda (Melbourne Victory) and David Villa (Melbourne City).

"Daniel is undoubtedly one of the biggest signings not only in Glory's history, but in the history of the A-League," Glory owner Tony Sage said.

"His arrival signals in no uncertain terms how determined we are to bring sustained success to the club and the lengths we will go to in order to achieve that goal.

"We know the elite-level quality Daniel will bring to the side and are hugely excited to see him wearing the famous purple this season."