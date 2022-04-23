Sam Sutton to make Wellington Phoenix return; Jaushua Sotirio in line for new role

A-League Men: Wellington Phoenix v Western Sydney Wanderers

Where: Eden Park, Auckland; When: Sunday, 3.05pm

Sam Sutton had to watch the Wellington Phoenix on TV last weekend, and he did not enjoy it, even before they were thumped 4-0 by the Central Coast Mariners.

The fullback had to stay behind in Sydney as his team-mates returned to Wellington after an untimely positive Covid-19 test, but has linked up with them in Auckland for Sunday’s pivotal clash with Western Sydney Wanderers after spending seven days in isolation.

He trained on Friday and Saturday and could come straight back into the starting lineup for that match at Eden Park, where a win will be a big help as the Phoenix look to cement themselves in the top six and book their spot in the A-League Men finals series.

Sutton told Stuff it was “very tough” missing out on the Phoenix’s return to Wellington, where they were greeted by an 18,000-strong crowd.

“When I found out that I had Covid and I wouldn't be going back home to see my family and the fans and play that game in Wellington, it was a massive blow for me mentally.

“But after a few days of being disappointed, I just focused on getting myself ready for the Auckland game, because if we didn’t have this game it would have been even more disappointing.”

Sutton is from Auckland, so Sunday’s is a home match in more ways than one, and his family are set to be among the 12,000 or so expected to fill the stands at a venue where the Phoenix have played eight times and never lost, winning four and drawing four.

Coach Ufuk Talay would only say that Sutton would “play some part” in the match, but Sutton was seen lining up at left wingback as they completed their preparations at Eden Park on Saturday. The bigger surprise could come on the right flank, where Jaushua Sotirio – who is nominally a forward – lined up ahead of Louis Fenton.

The fifth-placed Phoenix were given a boost on Friday when sixth-placed Macarthur lost to Melbourne Victory to remain one point behind them while having played two more matches.

Talay had initially set a target of 37 points to make the top six, but said on Saturday his side might need 38 – five more than they have at present.

Two of their final four matches are against the Wanderers, who are 10th on the A-League Men ladder, but have only lost once in their last seven outings.

With third-placed Victory, who are the competition’s form team, and first-placed Melbourne City, the defending champions, on the cards in their other two, the outcomes of the meetings with Western Sydney – and former coach Mark Rudan – could prove crucial in deciding the Phoenix’s fate.