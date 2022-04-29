Recap: Welllington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory - A-League Men

21:30, Apr 29 2022

Join us for live coverage as the Phoenix face a tough one against fellow top-six side the Victory.

Gael Sandoval celebrates a goal from the penalty shot with Wellington Phoenix teammates against the Melbourne Victory.
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Gael Sandoval celebrates a goal from the penalty shot with Wellington Phoenix teammates against the Melbourne Victory.
Stuff