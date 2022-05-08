Wellington Phoenix to meet Western United in A-League Men elimination final

The Phoenix will meet Western United in the first round of the A-League Men playoffs.

Wellington Phoenix will rekindle their rivalry with Western United when they meet in the A-League Men elimination final at AAMI Park in Melbourne next Saturday.

Western have been confirmed as the Phoenix’s opponents in the first round of the playoffs after they slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Adelaide United on Sunday and finished third.

By beating Western, Adelaide locked up fourth spot and can no longer be caught by the Phoenix, who still have one game remaining, nor can Central Coast Mariners, who are only three points ahead of them but have a vastly superior goal difference of 28.

Sky Sport Wellington Phoenix beat Western Sydney Wanderers to cement their spot in the A-League Men playoffs.

That means the Phoenix will head into their final round game against Melbourne City at AAMI Park on Monday with nothing to play for.

City, however, still have everything to play for as they have to beat the Phoenix if they want to reclaim top spot and secure the premiers plate after Melbourne Victory moved two points clear by beating Sydney FC 4-1 on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s game, and before their playoff opponent was confirmed, Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay said he did not have a preference for who he would rather play in the elimination final.

But he should be over the moon to have drawn Western as the Phoenix have had the wood on them for most of their existence.

It also meant they have avoided Adelaide and the Mariners, who have both won their last five games.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Oli Sail hails match-winner Reno Piscopo's contribution to Wellington Phoenix.

Western started out as the Phoenix’s bitter rivals after poaching coach Mark Rudan, and signing long-serving captain Andrew Durante, Max Burgess and Filip Kurto for their inaugural season in 2019-20.

But that rivalry was short-lived as Rudan was sacked at the end of last season and now coaches Western Sydney Wanderers, and none of those three players play for them any more either.

Durante retired, Burgess moved to Sydney FC and Kurto, Macarthur.

The Phoenix dominated the head-to-head record with Western. They have only lost once in nine meetings, across all competitions, and that was in their very first game, which was Talay’s first game in charge.

They have already beaten Western three times this season.

The Phoenix edged them 1-0 in the Australia Cup round of 32 on December 7, beat them 2-1 in the league on January 21 and again on April 9 when they cruised to a 4-1 thanks to a double from Jaushua Sotirio.

The Phoenix received a major boost on Sunday ahead of the elimination final with Talay confirming that key midfielder Clayton Lewis was back from an ankle injury and would feature on the bench against City.

Adelaide will host the Mariners in the other elimination final next Sunday.