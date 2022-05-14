History on Wellington Phoenix’s side heading into A-League Men elimination final

A-League elimination final: Western United v Wellington Phoenix

Where: AAMI Park, Melbourne When: Saturday, 9.45pm [NZ time]

Wellington Phoenix know what it takes to beat Western United. They have done it seven times in their nine encounters.

The Phoenix have not won a playoff game in 10 years but their superior head-to-head record should give them every reason to believe they can cause an upset in their A-League Men elimination final at AAMI Park in Melbourne on Saturday night.

The Phoenix have been listed by the TAB as $3.75 underdogs to beat the third-place qualifiers within 90 minutes after Western finished six points above them to earn hosting rights for the do-or-die clash.

The Phoenix won one less game than Western over the course of the regular season, scored six goals fewer and conceded a whopping 19 more thanks to a few blowouts when key personnel were missing through injury.

But it is a different story when the two clubs have faced each other.

Ufuk Talay’s team have had the wood on Western for most of their existence, winning seven and drawing one of their last eight matches.

The only time Western have beaten the Phoenix was in their very first encounter, in the first game of Talay’s tenure on October 13, 2019.

The Phoenix have beaten Western three times already this season.

They edged them 1-0 in the Australia Cup round of 32 on December 7, beat them 2-1 in the league on January 21 and again on April 9 when they cruised to a 4-1 thanks to a double from Jaushua Sotirio.

Talay said those past results would give the Phoenix confidence, although he did stress finals football was a different challenge.

“We’ve had some positive results against Western United previously. We’ll take that confidence going into the game but finals football is a different beast altogether,” Talay said.

“It’s a one-off and the tactics and preparation changes depending on how the game is going for those 90 minutes. It’s not going to be an easy game and we obviously have to travel.

“They’re playing in Melbourne and they are a very experienced side that probably have more players that have played in these types of games previously so it’s definitely going to be a challenge.”

Sotirio has been cleared to play after missing the past couple of games with a calf injury, giving the Phoenix an extra boost after welcoming Gary Hooper and Clayton Lewis back before the final round.

Talay confirmed Lewis would start in central midfield – likely partnering Nicholas Pennington – after his impressive return against Melbourne City on Monday, and would be pushed as far as he could.

The Phoenix have lost every game when they have conceded first this season and Talay stressed the importance of scoring the first goal against a team that likes to sit back and defend slender leads.

But with a full complement of attacking players at his disposal, Talay will have options to turn to on the bench should the Phoenix need to find a late goal – a luxury he has had not had for most of the season.

“The previous stats have shown that when we score [first] we win and when we don’t, we don’t win.

“This game is a tough game against a team that has won a lot of games 1-0 during the season where they do score and they do shut shop very well.

“For us, it’s nice to have a few players back to give us that depth so we can make changes in the game but I am hoping we are the ones that score first and those stats stay the way that they are.”

The Phoenix have never won a finals match away from home but Talay felt they were better prepared for playing in Australia after spending the best part of two and half seasons across the Tasman thanks to Covid-19.

“I think it’s irrelevant [where we play] at the moment. We’ve played so many games in Australia that the boys have become accustomed to it.”

If the Phoenix do managed to beat Western they will advance through to a two-legged home and away semifinal tie with Melbourne City, giving them another game in Wellington next Wednesday night.

Talay said the chance to play at home for just the third time this season would give the Phoenix extra incentive as they aim to go one better than in 2019-20, when they lost in the first round of the playoffs.

“We’ve come this far. The group has earned their position to play in the finals series and in three games you can play a grand final. The first hurdle is Western United and hopefully we can get a positive result,” he said.

“My first season we got knocked out by Perth in the finals series so we want to go one step further by winning this game and having the opportunity to come back to Wellington and play in a home and away fixture.”