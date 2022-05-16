Wellington Phoenix show Warriors and Breakers how it's done during Covid pandemic

Phoenix defender Finn Surman walks out onto AAMI Park before their A-League Men elimination final against Western United.

OPINION: You only have to watch the Breakers and the Warriors stink up the joint to realise what an incredible effort it was for Wellington Phoenix to qualify for the A-League Men finals series when all the odds were stacked against them.

It is a testament to coach Ufuk Talay and his team that the Phoenix were able to meet their main objective for the season despite all the challenges they had to overcome during a 2021-22 campaign like no other.

Expectations should rise when the Phoenix return to normality from next season and they should no longer be content with a sixth-place finish and a first round playoff exit.

That should be the bare minimum requirement. In Talay they have one of the best coaches in the league and there is now a conveyor belt of promising young New Zealand talent coming through every season.

But seeing how other New Zealand sports teams in trans-Tasman competitions have fared during the Covid-19 pandemic should put it into perspective what a great job the Phoenix have done to remain competitive throughout toughest period of their existence.

The Breakers endured their worst-ever campaign in 2021-22, finishing bottom of the NBL table with woeful 5-23 record while the Warriors missed the NRL’s top-eight last year are off to a rocky start in 2022.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay has helped navigate the club through their toughest period.

When the Phoenix left for Sydney in November, they truly thought they would be back by Christmas, so much so that players’ families stayed back in Wellington.

By the time their season ended with a 1-0 defeat in the elimination final against Western United on Saturday they had spent more than six months across the ditch.

They only got to play two of their 31 games on home soil when finally border restrictions eased in April.

Most of the squad contracted the virus at some stage during the season, including Talay. Some players even got it twice.

That caused significant disruption to their schedule, forcing them to play seven games within a brutal period of 23 days.

The chaotic schedule really tested the Phoenix’s depth as they lost a host of players to injuries, including first-choice midfielders Alex Rufer and Clayton Lewis, with Rufer’s ACL tear set to sideline him for up to a year.

Mike Owen/Getty Images Phoenix forward David Ball has been playing through a painful toe injury.

Forward David Ball even played through a painful injured toe. He arrived at AAMI Park in a moon boot prior to the elimination final and still got through 69 minutes after taking a pain-killing jab right before kickoff.

With the border shut, they were unable to sign fresh imports until January, compounding the departure of star man Ulises Davila and the shock retirement of captain Steven Taylor in the middle of pre-season.

The only time that all four imports shared the pitch together was in the do-or-die playoff clash against Western.

This was not the Phoenix’s best season by any stretch of the imagination. They won only one more game than they lost, stumbled into the playoffs with a -15 goal difference – the worst of any playoff team – and suffered six heavy defeats by four or more goals, including a 6-0 blowout to premiers Melbourne City.

Talay had never lost by four goals prior to this season.

Yet they still picked up enough points to comfortably finish inside the top-six – most notably when they Perth Glory when Talay was sidelined with Covid and assistant coach Giancarlo Italiano took charge.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Phoenix players celebrate Nicholas Pennington’s late winner against Perth Glory in March.

That was the game when Lewis suffered a serious injury but the Phoenix showed great spirit to fight till the very end with Nicholas Pennington scoring the winning goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Even though the Phoenix will be disappointed to have lost to Western, a team they had a great record against, their season should still be viewed as a success in the context of the craziness of 2021-22.

They finished above better resourced teams like Sydney FC, Western Sydney Wanderers and Macarthur, and did so with the youngest squad in the league, with Talay relying heavily on his academy players.

That bodes well for the future. The Phoenix have 15 players signed on for next season, giving them a solid foundation as they look to build on their sixth-place finish, though it would not be a surprise if goalkeeper Oli Sail was snapped up by an overseas club following his standout season in between the sticks.

Crucially, Talay is back for at least another year, having signed through to the end of 2022-23 last season.

Next season will be Talay’s fourth at the helm and Phoenix should make the most of having him around because it will probably be his last before a bigger club comes calling as he is off-contract at the end of it.

But what better way to bow out than by leading the Phoenix into their first grand final.