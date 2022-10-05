Wellington Phoenix women sign Young Matildas defender Claudia Cicco

New Wellington Phoenix signing Claudia Cicco caught the eye of coach Natalie Lawrence in July.

Wellington Phoenix have bolstered their defensive stocks for the upcoming A-League Women season with the signing of Young Matildas centre-back Claudia Cicco.

The 18-year-old Australian will join the Phoenix for the start of pre-season training next week after catching new coach Natalie Lawrence’s eye in July while playing for APIA Leichhardt in the National Premier Leagues NSW women’s first grade competition.

Cicco started 21 games for Leichhardt last season, including their semifinal defeat to eventual champions Macarthur Rams.

Lawrence said the versatile defender has “heaps of potential” and would “fit in perfectly” in Wellington.

“She’s incredibly mature, she was good on the ball, good defensively and was a great person to talk to,” Lawrence said after watching her play during a trip across the Tasman earlier this year.

“I had no idea that she was only 17 at the time. She has another cycle of under-20s for Australia and having spoken to her and her parents they see this as a great opportunity for her to keep developing to make the next crop of Young Matildas.”

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Natalie Lawrence replaces Gemma Lewis as Wellington Phoenix coach.

Cicco can play across the backline but is the third specialist centre-back in Lawrence’s squad, alongside Football Ferns Kate Taylor and Mackenzie Barry.

She is the club’s 16th signing for the 2022-23 campaign and fills the fourth of five Australian quota spots in the fulltime squad, alongside foundation players Isabel Gomez and Brianna Edwards and winger Michaela Robertson.

Cicco, who is in her final year of school at Sydney’s Santa Sabina College and has never been to New Zealand, said she was looking forward to making the move across the Tasman in order to fulfil her professional dream.

“I’ve always wanted to play professionally, so I feel like I have to start somewhere,” Cicco said. “It’s not too far from home. It’s only three hours and 40 minutes. It’s not too bad.

“My mum is coming the day after I land, just to help me settle in and everything and then every month my family will come over.”

Cicco is confident she can make the step-up to A-League level, having already played against several professionals in the NPL.

“With APIA, our whole squad are basically A-League players and I’ve learnt off them and what’s needed at the next level. It’s helped a lot,” she said.

Cicco will complete her Higher School Certificate in New Zealand before studying social work at university next year.

The Phoenix kick off their second A-League Women campaign on November 20, when they host Melbourne City at Sky Stadium.