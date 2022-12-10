Recap: Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers - A-League Men

18:40, Dec 10 2022

Phoenix play out a fiery 1-1 draw with second-placed Wanderers in Wollongong.

Oli Sail of the Phoenix celebrates Bozhidar Kraev’s goal at WIN Stadium.
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
Oli Sail of the Phoenix celebrates Bozhidar Kraev’s goal at WIN Stadium.
 