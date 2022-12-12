'Absolute disgrace': A-League grand final move slammed by fans, owners and a Socceroo

The decision to sell the A-Leagues finals to Sydney will prevent Wellington Phoenix from hosting them for at least three years.

The A-League’s controversial decision to sell its men’s and women’s grand finals to Sydney has been met by a chorus of criticism, with fans, club owners and even Socceroos star Craig Goodwin voicing their objection to the move.

Domestic football in Australia has long stood apart from the other codes by granting the highest-placing team the right to host the A-League decider, which has been taken to all five major capital cities in the competition’s near-two-decade history.

But the Australian Premier Leagues have traded away this national reach for an eight-figure fee from Destination NSW, the state government’s lead tourism arm, which will see the men’s and women’s A-League grand finals played in Sydney through to the end of 2025.

It means that at least until then, the A-Leagues will fall in line with the AFL, who play their grand final at the MCG every year, the NRL, who have traditionally done the same at Accor Stadium but are threatening to take theirs elsewhere after a dispute with the NSW government over stadium funding, and Super Netball, who recently signed a similar with Visit Victoria but were slammed earlier this year for an eleventh-hour contract to take their showpiece to Perth, citing financial concerns.

The announcement on Monday morning went down like a lead balloon, torpedoing the goodwill generated by Australia’s history-making run at the World Cup in Qatar and dampening hopes that it would boost the struggling A-League.

APL chief executive Danny Townsend said the vociferous reaction was “not a surprise”, but stressed the league’s board - which Townsend said featured five A-League chairs, including three from clubs outside of NSW - had reached a unanimous decision for the long-term good of the game.

However, Perth Glory chairman Tony Sage has described it as “a fkn joke” on social media, while Goodwin - who was part of a video promoting the deal as an opportunity to create “future history” - has seemingly withdrawn whatever support he had given.

The Adelaide United winger describes grand finals as “everything you dream of as a kid” in the video, but in response to a critical comment from a fan on Instagram, said he had “never said anything about liking it being in Sydney...”

SKY SPORT Wellington Phoenix held by Western Sydney Wanderers.

The exchange has been hidden by the A-Leagues’ Instagram account but is still visible at the bottom of the comments section.

Melbourne Victory has released a statement, saying the club’s “preference is, and always will be, to play any grand final (that we earn the right to host) in front of our fans at our spiritual home and what we believe to be the best football stadium in Australia, AAMI Park”, but stopped short of criticising the decision.

Original Style Melbourne, Victory’s main active support group, also posted a statement on Facebook claiming “the entire integrity of the finals series in this country has been compromised” and called it an “absolute disgrace”.

Townsend said the idea was originally brought to the APL by the NSW government over 12 months ago, and no other state was able to match the offer behind their unsolicited proposal.

The A-League Women’s grand final is to be held on April 30, with the men’s on June 3, although a stadium has not been confirmed for either. With the annual Dolan Warren awards to be held two nights before the men’s grand final, Townsend said APL would work with the NSW government to turn the grand finals into week-long experiences for fans.

The APL has pre-booked Sydney’s three main rectangular venues - Accor Stadium, Allianz Stadium and CommBank Stadium - for the men’s decider and will decide which to use based on the teams that qualify, mindful that fans from outside NSW may struggle to travel given the high cost of domestic airfares currently.

Townsend said APL had already begun conversations with Qantas, an A-Leagues sponsor, and Bonza, a new airline due to launch next year which sponsors Melbourne Victory, and said there was “an appetite” to provide cheaper flights.

He also said the idea had been discussed with fan focus groups, who outlined the arguments against the move.

“None of what we’re hearing is surprising to us,” he said. “I think what we hope in the fullness of time is that the fans understand that the game needs to make these type of bold, brave decisions for the good of its long-term sustainability and we’re confident that in time, we’ll look back on this decision and hopefully, everyone will understand why it was made.

“At the end of the day, we’re a professional competition and by definition, it requires commercial investment, and to get that from governments, corporate partners, broadcasters around marquee events, you only look to other codes and other football competitions around the world that have centralised grand finals. It enables them to drive interest, investment and a commercial return that can be reinvested back into growing the game.

“I could easily sit here and make no decisions like this. But the clubs, the board and the executive here, we’re all here about making decisions that we think can work. We’re going to get some wrong, there’s no doubt about that. I hope this isn’t one of them.”