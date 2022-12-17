Melbourne derby A-League Men match stopped, player and referee injured after pitch invasion

Australian football is reeling after a pitch invasion left a player and a referee injured and forced the abandonment of the A-League Men Melbourne derby amid the ugliest scenes in the competition's history.

Football Australia has promised to investigate and hand down "strong sanctions" after Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover and referee Alex King were injured when they were struck by a metal bucket after Melbourne Victory fans stormed the pitch.

A Network 10 cameraman was earlier injured when he was hit by a flare.

The nasty scenes made worldwide news and Victory issued a late-night apology to those affected.

READ MORE:

* Manchester United fans storm pitch in protest after Super League controversy

* Westpac Stadium set for 'safe smoke' flares as A-League trials party-starters

* Sydney FC clinches A-League title in penalty shootout thriller against Melbourne Victory



FA, who manage judiciary matters, has promised heavy penalties.

"Such behaviour has no place in Australian Football, with a full Football Australia investigation to commence immediately, where strong sanctions will be handed down," their statement said.

Glover was left with a cut head, requiring stitches, and a suspected concussion while King had a gash on his eyebrow.

Both sets of fans had planned to walk out at the 20-minute mark as part of a protest towards the Australian Professional Leagues' decision to sell the next three grand finals to Sydney.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images A bleeding Tom Glover of Melbourne City is escorted from the pitch.

They had earlier chanted "f... the APL" while unfurling banners pre-game and during the match, and throwing flares onto the playing arena.

But the situation escalated when a flare from the Victory active area hit the cameraman, then exploded when Glover picked up another flare off the ground and threw it back into the stands.

Fans then rushed the pitch and Glover and King were both struck by the metal bucket, which is filled with sand and used to dispose of flares.

Players from both teams were rushed down the tunnel, while fans were swinging from the goal at the Victory end of the ground.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Melbourne Victory fans storm the pitch.

The game was suspended for close to 45 minutes before officials made the decision to abandon the fixture.

An FA spokesperson confirmed King, who had put himself between Glover and the fans, was more rattled than hurt.

The referee match-day coach was pushed into the fence and security later escorted all officials to their cars.

Victoria Police said no arrests had yet been made but it was investigating the incidents and was "disappointed" with the actions of the 150-200 supporters who invaded the pitch.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Fans show their disappointment with the APL before kickoff.

In condemning its fans' actions, a "devastated" Victory confirmed it would undertake a full investigation alongside AAMI Park and Victoria Police.

"The club unequivocally condemns the actions of fans at Saturday night's match against Melbourne City at AAMI Park," the club said.

"The club would like to formally apologise to Tom Glover, match official, Alex King and the camera operator as well as all players, officials and those who witnessed the appalling behaviour.

"Melbourne Victory would like to reiterate there is no place in football for what was witnessed tonight."

Professional Footballers Australia, the players union, welcomed the decision to abandon the match and said they had met with Victory and City players, who they would continue to support.

"The Melbourne Victory fans who stormed the pitch, resulting in the assault of a player, a referee and a member of match day broadcast staff, should be subjected to the strongest possible sanctions," they said.

"We acknowledge the courage of players, club staff and referees who came to the aid of each other in circumstances that no one should ever be exposed to."

Multiple footballers and Australian football figures condemned the scenes, especially in the wake of the Socceroos' golden World Cup run in Qatar.

"Our game is in tatters. An absolute disgrace what happened tonight," Socceroos and Central Coast goalkeeper Danny Vukovic said on Twitter.

"Cannot believe we are here after such an amazing WC and so much potential to see our game grow.

"Irreparable damage done. Darkest day for football in Australia."

City led 1-0 when the game stopped, courtesy of Aiden O'Neill's goal in the 11th minute.