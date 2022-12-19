Melbourne Victory issued show cause notice after A-League fan violence

Melbourne Victory have been given until Wednesday morning to show why they should not face serious sanctions after some of their supporters invaded the AAMI Park pitch on Saturday night, leaving three injured and forcing the Melbourne derby to be abandoned.

Football Australia issued the club with a show cause notice after reviewing all available footage and imagery from the match. It also received detailed incident and match reports on Saturday night.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told the Herald and The Age that forcing Victory to play games behind closed doors is being strongly considered, potentially for the remaining 18 rounds of the competition.

The sanctions could also include financial penalties, loss of competition points or playing on neutral territory.

Melbourne Victory managing director Caroline Carnegie appalled by fan behaviour.

Football Australia CEO James Johnson said he was extremely disappointed in the misconduct of some people on Saturday night.

“What we all witnessed on Saturday night can only be described as horrific and conduct that is not consistent with the values of Australian football nor the expectations of our community,” he said.

“I have personally contacted Melbourne City goalkeeper Thomas Glover and match official Alex King over the weekend. Understandably they are both shaken and are recovering from the injuries they received, and Football Australia has offered them both support.”

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover is rushed off the pitch after being attacked by a fan.

Glover was concussed and required stitches to a cut on his head sustained during the Melbourne derby when fans invaded the pitch. King also suffered a cut to his head after a fan appeared to throw a bucket filled with sand at Glover, which also hit King. A cameraman was hit by a flare in a separate incident.

“The offenders who entered the field of play on Saturday night, causing havoc and assaulting a player, official, and cameraman have no place in our game. They are not welcome, and we will do everything we can to identify them and impose the sanctions they deserve,” Johnson said.

“As we made clear on Saturday evening following the abandonment of the match, we will move quickly to properly investigate this matter and where appropriate, issue the strongest possible sanctions to the club and individuals involved. The show cause notice following our initial investigations is the next step in the process and will allow us to gather more crucial information before making our determination.”