Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Oli Sail coy on ref spray after 'hectic' win over Sydney FC

Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Oli Sail wouldn't reveal what he shouted towards the referee after saving a penalty in their “absolutely hectic” 1-0 road win over Sydney FC, but it wasn't complimentary.

The 26-year-old felt Australian whistleblower Shaun Evans had made some “strange” decisions throughout an ill-tempered A-League Men clash at Allianz Stadium, in which the visitors were reduced to nine-men and had two penalties awarded against them in stoppage time.

Yet somehow Ufuk Talay's men clung on for a remarkable victory – their first on the road this season – that saw them leapfrog their opponents and temporarily move into the top six on a congested ladder.

Polish striker Oskar Zawada's early strike proved the difference, and Sail said it was just reward for a battling performance in a game where, at times, the Phoenix seemed to be playing against more than 11 men.

“Yeah look, it wasn't my finest moment but there were a lot of emotions running through in that moment and it probably got the best of me in that scenario,” Sail said of his spray in the direction of Evans after turning away Adam Le Fondre's penalty.

“It certainly wasn't directed at Adam Le Fondre. I would never do something like that. It's a horrible place for any player to be. Obviously I'm ecstatic that we’re the ones that benefited, but I still do feel for him.

“I wouldn't show that sort of disrespect to him in that moment.”

After taking a 10th-minute lead, the Phoenix had looked reasonably comfortable against the struggling hosts until a second yellow card saw Bulgarian import Bozhidar Kraev shown his marching orders in the 70th minute.

When Nicholas Pennington followed him down the tunnel after a heated clash with former Wellington midfielder Max Burgess with four minutes plus stoppage time still remaining, the Phoenix were hanging on for dear life.

Then Sydney FC were thrown a lifeline deep into injury time as Tim Payne was harshly adjudged to have handled a cross into the box.

Sail duly came to the Phoenix's rescue with a stunning save down to his left, only for Evans to award a second spotkick seconds later for another questionable handball by Callan Elliot.

Matt Blyth/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Oli Sail celebrates his side's remarkable 1-0 away win over Sydney FC.

Luckily for the Phoenix, Le Fondre fluffed his lines again, sending his effort wide, but Sail questioned why he had been given the opportunity to snatch a draw in the first place.

“I understand the second penalty being given, but the first one should never be a penalty. It's hit Tim [Payne] on the back of the shoulder while his back is turned, and makes no contact with his hand or the lower part of his arm,” said Sail, who complained of “massive encroachment” by Sydney FC players.

“The red card for Nico [Pennington] is extremely frustrating. I understand it was a heated moment, but both players haven't put the other into any sort of danger.

“At the end of the day, their player was the instigator and the aggressor, so how you differentiate between their behaviour and end up with that conclusion, I'm not really sure.”

Now that the dust had settled and the Phoenix had come away with a hard-earned three points, beating the Sky Blues for the first time since 2018, Sail was keen to focus on the positives on what he believes could be a big turning point for a team that hasn't always got what it deserved this season.

“It's massive for the group, psychologically, emotionally [to win while down to nine-men]”, Sail said. “I feel this year we have performed very well in most games, but just haven't completed the performance and rewarded ourselves with a result.

“To come out of that yesterday with three points, especially with all that was thrown at us, it's extremely pleasing.”

The All Whites No 1 was also happy with his own contribution, having felt he hadn't really imposed himself on games this season.

It was the first time he had saved a penalty in the A-League in eight attempts – something his team-mates had been keen to remind him.

“It's been playing on me a little bit, to be honest. I get a little bit of stick from the boys and we had a good laugh after the game,”Sail said after getting that monkey off his back.

“But yeah, it felt good to have some influence on the game. As of late, this season, I've struggled to impose myself on the game.

Matt Blyth/Getty Images Oli Sail jumps for joy afterturning away Sydney FC forward Adam Le Fondre's stoppage time penalty.

“I haven't made mistakes that have cost us goals or even felt like I should have dealt better with the goals we've conceded, but I've just struggled to impose myself on the games and have a real influence over the outcome, so it was nice to make a couple of saves and come up big at that moment at the end.”

Sail also reserved praise for the club's goalkeeper coach and analysis team for preparing him for such a high-pressure scenario, saying that their research had given him a good idea where Le Fondre might place his penalty.

“I knew he'd [Le Fondre] obviously missed his most recent one and we anticipated that he was going to go to my left, and with pace and the middle height sort or region,” he explained.

“It was just waiting for any cues that might have suggested otherwise in the moment, with his body shape when he's approaching the ball and that sort of stuff.

“We got right this time, and a lot of credit has to go with the analysis team and the goalkeeper coach.”

The Phoenix return to action next Saturday, away to the in-form Brisbane Roar, who are unbeaten in eight matches.