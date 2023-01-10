Wellington Phoenix duo handed one-match bans after seeing red in chaotic Sydney FC clash

Nine-man Wellington Phoenix survive two red cards and two penalties to beat Sydney FC.

The Wellington Phoenix will be without midfielders Bozhidar Kraev and Nicholas Pennington for Saturday’s A-League Men clash with Brisbane Roar after the pair were handed one-match bans for seeing red against Sydney FC.

Kraev and Pennington were both given their marching orders during the second half of a chaotic match at Allianz Stadium, which the Phoenix won 1-0 despite going down to nine-men and conceding two stoppage-time penalties.

Bulgarian import Kraev, the Phoenix's leading goalscorer this season with five, was dismissed in the 71st minute for a second bookable offence.

Pennington was shown a straight red card 15 minutes later after a heated altercation with former Phoenix player Max Burgess, which saw the Sydney FC midfielder only given a yellow.

Matt Blyth/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix midfielder Nicholas Pennington received a straight red for a clash with Max Burgess.

The A-League's independent match review panel met on Monday to examine Pennington's sending off as it only has the jurisdiction to assess red card decisions.

The panel determined that the 24-year-old had committed "serious unsporting conduct" and should serve the minimum one-match ban. The Phoenix will not appeal against either suspension.

The panel’s verdict is a blow to manager Ufuk Talay ahead of a tricky trip to Brisbane, who are riding an eight-game undefeated streak and have the joint-best defence in the division.

The Roar beat Melbourne Victory 1-0 on Friday night and are currently in fifth place on the congested A-League Men ladder, one point ahead of the seventh-placed Phoenix.