Wellington Phoenix and Central Coast Mariners players clash after fulltime.

Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Oli Sail was left with a ripped shirt and players and staff from both teams had to be separated after a heated clash at the end of the Phoenix’s 2-1 win at home to Central Coast Mariners on Sunday.

It all kicked off when Sail took exception to a late challenge from Mariners defender Nectarios Triantis.

Triantis caught Sail late on the hand with his boot raised after jumping to block a goal kick.

Sail reacted by running over to Triantis and knocking him to the ground after the fulltime whistle had blown.

Sail and Triantis were both issued yellow cards by referee Casey Reibelt following the incident.

It is the third time this season the Phoenix have been involved in a post-match scuffle this season and captain Alex Rufer said it was becoming too frequent.

He said he would address his team about their post-match behaviour after the dust had settled.

In their 1-0 win over Brisbane Roar last weekend, both teams clashed after Roar defender Scott Neville took exception to a challenge from substitute Oskar van Hattum.

A similar incident occurred in a 1-1 draw against Western Sydney Wanderers earlier in the season, with Sail in the thick of it then too.

“I initially didn’t see it but I’ve seen a video of it and some boys are saying the player from Central Coast kicked out at Oli,” Rufer said of Sunday’s incident.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Phoenix goalkeeper Oli Sail confronts Mariners defender Nectarios Triantis.

“Oli would only react if something had happened to him.

“At the end of the game it seems to be quite frequent that there’s a little bit of boil over but we have each other’s back and that’s why we’re all in there.

“We’re a unit. If one is in we’re all in. Yes I don’t think we don’t need to be doing it but at the end of the day we’ve got each other’s backs and when you’re a team and you’re that close you want to protect your mates.

“We’ll have a chat about it but I don’t think it needs to happen in terms of disciplinary action.”

The two coaches played down the incident after the match.

Mariners coach Nick Montgomery said “there was nothing in that.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Phoenix players rush in to break up the fight.

“It was just two competitive teams, Wellington and ourselves are the two most competitive teams in the competition and you saw that today.”

Phoenix counterpart Ufuk Talay said he had not seen the kick on Sail but felt the push and shove after fulltime was unnecessary.

“The game was done so I don’t understand why it happens," he said.

“But I don’t think we’re the ones starting the melee so I don’t think there’s anything to sort out.”

Rufer scored the first goal of his career and Polish striker Oskar Zawada his third in as many games to give the Phoenix their third consecutive win, consolidating their place inside the top four.