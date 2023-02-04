Ufuk Talay wonders if Wellington Phoenix are feeling the weight of expectation

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay labelled his team’s performance against Melbourne Victory as “timid” after they coughed up an early lead to lose 3-1 to the bottom-placed team in the A-League Men.

The fourth-place Phoenix went into Friday’s fixture at AAMI Park riding a four-game unbeaten run and could have jumped as high as second if the result had followed the form sheet.

But Talay suggested his team might be starting to feel the weight of expectation after being “second best” in most moments against the struggling Victory.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Josh Brilliante and Josh Laws vie for the ball during the A-League Men match between Victory and the Phoenix.

That was despite the Phoenix taking an early lead through in-form striker Oskar Zawada in the 13th minute.

The former Poland age-group international outmuscled Cadete and directed a glorious header over goalkeeper Matt Acton to score in his fifth successive games, tying the club goal streak record.

But Victory replied with three unanswered goals to hand the Phoenix their fourth defeat of the season.

Three of those defeats have come against teams in the bottom four, which suggests the Phoenix don’t fare well when they are expected to win.

The Phoenix should still finish the weekend inside the top six, but they have a challenging month ahead.

Friday’s fixture was the first of four consecutive games outside New Zealand.

“It was a weird one. It was quite quiet before the game,” Talay said afterwards.

“I don’t know if the boys were a little bit timid tonight or the expectation of where we’re sitting on the table and what’s expected of the group [had got to them].

“In the second half we were second best in most moments.

“We started off the game quite well. We were controlling the game with the ball. We scored a fantastic goal and got ourselves up.

“There was just one moment in transition when we allowed them to come back into the game, and after that I thought we were second best most times.

"When the ball was dropping and there were challenges [to be made] I thought we were second best.”

Bruno Fornaroli levelled the score in the 32nd minute with a rebounded effort after Victory broke down the right and Jake Brimmer delivered a wonderful early ball into the box, leading to a chance for Josh Brilliante which Oli Sail did well to parry.

Brimmer then put Victory in front with a sublime free-kick in the 54th minute when he won a foul 25 metres out and curled the ball over the wall and into the top right corner.

Victory wrapped up the three points when they were gifted a goal following a horror mix-up in stoppage time.

Sail and young centre-back Finn Surman got in each other’s way when attempting to deal with an awkward high ball, allowing substitute Tomi Juric to run through and put the game to bed.

Talay said the third goal was a sucker punch.

“We were 2-1 down … even though we weren’t as good in the second half we still could have got ourselves back into the game and maybe got a point out of the game, but obviously the error for the third goal killed us,” he said.

The Phoenix are back across the ditch next weekend, taking on Macarthur in Campbelltown on Saturday.