Cronulla Sharks throw hat in the ring for A-League Men's proposed second division

Shark Park could be home to a team in Football Australia’s proposed national second division.

The Cronulla Sharks have gone back to the future by submitting a bid for a place in a new national football competition, which could one day facilitate promotion and relegation with the A-League.

Twenty years after a rebadged Sydney Olympic called Shark Park their home for two seasons in the old National Soccer League, the NRL club has joined forces with NPL NSW outfit Sutherland Sharks in lodging an expression of interest for Football Australia’s proposed national second division.

The joint venture is one of 32 bids from eight states and territories for the long-promised second-tier league, which is set to kick off in March 2024 and, pending the financial strength and aptitude of final bids, will comprise between 10 and 16 teams and play a home-and-away campaign through the winter months.

When the second division reaches “maturity”, Football Australia has said it would then implement a system of promotion and relegation with the A-League.

The Cronulla-Sutherland bid was the biggest shock in the list released by FA on Monday, which includes former NSL clubs Olympic, Marconi, APIA Leichhardt, Sydney United 58, Wollongong Wolves, Melbourne Knights, South Melbourne and Preston Lions.

The Sharks have clearly been keeping a close eye on domestic football in recent years – they were part of the failed Southern Expansion bid to join the A-League that was ultimately overlooked for Macarthur FC.

Had that team been approved, it would have played some home games at PointsBet Stadium, which the NRL club owns and operates.

The Sutherland Shire Football Association is the biggest sporting association in the southern hemisphere, boasting more than 19,000 registered players this year, and sits in a part of Sydney that former FFA boss David Gallop had long believed was ripe for another football club.

Sutherland Sharks president Rob Sauer said: “It’s exciting. We’ve entered the expression of interest and that’s all we can say at this stage.”

An official from the Cronulla Sharks also confirmed the club’s interest, although sources say the NRL club is eager for more information from Football Australia on what the second division will look like, and the financial demands of participating in it, before making a full commitment.

The Sharks are likely to be motivated by a desire for more activity at PointsBet Stadium, although plans for the second division to run through the winter – instead of across the summer, in parallel with the A-League - could present some challenges.

Football Australia will now compile a shortlist of clubs and entities who lodged expressions of interest and ask them for detailed proposals to join the second division, with the successful bids to be announced after the Women’s World Cup in August.

“We underwent a lengthy consultation process last year, so we knew there would be great interest, and we are thrilled with the level of interest shown in the EOI phase and the calibre of clubs which have expressed their interest,” said chief executive James Johnson.

“Australian football has undergone a journey of transformation over the last two years, and the establishment of a national second tier which reconnects and realigns Australian football competitions is an important element of Football Australia’s 15-year vision for the game.”

AT A GLANCE

The 32 clubs to express interest:

ACT: Canberra Croatia FC, Gungahlin United FC

NSW: APIA Leichhardt FC, Blacktown City FC, Fraser Park FC, Marconi Stallions FC, Rockdale Ilinden FC, Sutherland Sharks FC/Cronulla Sharks, Sydney Olympic FC, Sydney United 58 FC, Wollongong Wolves FC, Valentine FC

Queensland: Brisbane City FC, Brisbane United FC (Wynnum Wolves FC, Brisbane Strikers FC, Virginia United FC), Gold Coast Knights FC, Gold Coast United FC, Olympic FC, Peninsula Power FC, Sunshine Coast FC Fire

South Australia: Adelaide City FC, Football SA (Campbelltown City SC, North Eastern MetroStars, West Torrens Birkalla SC), Playford City Soccer and Community Club

Tasmania: South Hobart FC

Victoria: Avondale FC, Bentleigh Greens SC, Brunswick Juventus FC, Green Gully SC, Heidelberg United FC, Melbourne Knights FC, Preston Lions FC, South Melbourne FC

Western Australia: Spearwood Dalmatinac/Cockburn City SC