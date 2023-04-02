In-form Wellington Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada breaks A-League Men record

He’s been directly involved in a goal in each of his last 11 games, but Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay believes his team could still be squeezing more out of star striker Oskar Zawada.

The Polish striker wrote his name into the A-League Men record books when he scored the opening goal in the Phoenix’s disappointing 2-1 defeat to the lower-ranked Melbourne Victory on Saturday.

Zawada has now either scored a goal or assisted a goal in each of his last 11 appearances – the longest run of goal involvements in the competition’s history.

With 13 goals to his name, only Jeremy Brockie (16) and Roy Krishna (19) have scored more in a single season for the Phoenix.

But despite his prolific record, Zawada has never scored more than one goal in a game and Talay said he put that down to the fact he is not getting enough service.

Zawada is only averaging 28.57 touches per game and 2.76 shots per game, which does not leave him with many opportunities to score.

Against Victory, he touched the ball 24 times and produced three shots, including a header that he directed wide of the target from close-range in the second-half.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada celebrates after scoring against Melbourne Victory.

“Oskar got his goal today and I’m pleased for him in that sense, but did we get enough out of him today? I’m not sure,” Talay said after the game.

“Did we get enough balls for him to score? I think he had a header in the second half but other than that I don’t think we gave him enough opportunities to get on the scoresheet.

“You play with 11 players and the ones around him are the ones who feed him the ball. Did we get the ball into those areas for him to be influential? I don’t think we did.”

Zawada’s streak is quite remarkable.

He has scored in 10 of the last 11 games he has played dating back to January 7, with his one assist coming in the game he did not score, unselfishly laying the ball off for Bozhidar Kraev in a 2-1 defeat to Macarthur.

Zawada should have scored in that game too. He stepped up to take a penalty but saw his effort saved by compatriot Filip Kurto.

After missing the previous match against Adelaide United as he waited the birth of his son Leo, Zawada celebrated his goal on Saturday by making a love heart sign with his fingers and pointing it in the direction of the TV cameras.

The goal came after Victory defender Damien Da Silva let the ball bounce from a Sam Sutton header, and Zawada pounced.

The last time Zawada did not score in assist in a match was against leaders Melbourne City on January 2.

He had seven shots but could not convert a single one.

That is who the Phoenix play next, at AAMI Park in Melbourne on April 10.

Oskar Zawada’s last 11 appearances

1-0 win v Sydney FC, January 7 – goal

1-0 win v Brisbane Roar, January 14 – goal

2-1 win v Central Coast Mariners, January 22 – goal

2-2 draw v Perth Glory, January 28 – goal

3-1 loss v Melbourne Victory, February 3 – goal

2-1 loss v Macarthur, February 12 – assist

3-0 win v Western United, February 17 – goal

1-1 draw v Central Coast Mariners, February 24 – goal

2-1 win v Newcastle Jets, March 4 – goal

1-0 win v Sydney FC, March 12 – goal

2-1 loss v Melbourne Victory, April 1 – goal