History-making striker Ava Pritchard let go by Wellington Phoenix

The scorer of Wellington Phoenix’s first-ever A-League Women goal was one of six players released by the club on Friday.

The Phoenix confirmed that striker Ava Pritchard, midfielders Charlotte Lancaster and Isabel Gomez, defenders Te Reremoana Walker and Saskia Vosper and goalkeeper Georgia Candy had not been retained by new coach Paul Temple in the wake of another wooden spoon finish.

Candy came on board as a scholarship player last season, while five others were foundation members of the Phoenix women’s team.

Pritchard created further history when she scored the team’s first goal, in a 5-1 defeat to Newcastle Jets in their second match.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Phoenix striker Ava Pritchard heads the ball in a game against Western Sydney.

The 20-year-old had featured in every game for the Phoenix across their first two seasons, scoring five goals in 32 appearances.

Pritchard has since linked up with Sydney Universities in Australia’s second-tier NPL New South Wales.

“They have all helped establish the first professional women’s football team in New Zealand and have left a lasting legacy,” Temple said.

“I spoke to all of six players to let them know they wouldn’t be offered contracts for next season.

“They were tough calls to make, especially to Ava who has been a mainstay of the team over the first two seasons.”

Pritchard, Lancaster and Walker were part of the New Zealand squad that competed at last year’s Under-20 Women’s World Cup.

Vosper and Candy are also former New Zealand age-group internationals, while Gomez played under-20 football for Australia.

The Phoenix have just five players committed for next season; winger Michaela Robertson, midfielders Chloe Knott, Alyssa Whinham and Emma Main and defender Mackenzie Barry.