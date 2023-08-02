Wellington Phoenix sign suspended player Fin Conchie to professional deal

Fin Conchie in action for New Zealand at the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Wellington Phoenix’s latest signing must wait until October to make his debut for the club as he is currently serving a lengthy ban for discrimination.

New Zealand under-20 midfielder Fin Conchie was handed a 10-match suspension for making a homophobic comment during a Central League match between the Phoenix’s reserves team and Petone in July.

The Phoenix have nevertheless given Conchie a big opportunity by offering him a three-year professional contract ahead of the upcoming A-League Men season.

Conchie’s ban will run through to October, preventing him from making his Phoenix debut in Friday’s Australia Cup round of 32 clash away to NPL Queensland club Peninsula Power.

The match will provide the first glimpse at how the Phoenix will set up under new coach Giancarlo Italiano.

“It’s frustrating not being able to join the boys out on the field in a competitive match,” Conchie said in a statement.

“But at the same time it’s allowed me to step back and look at some of the things I need to change and work on over the next couple of months so when my time does come in the A-League I can step up as best as possible.”

The Phoenix deemed Conchie’s actions as “completely unacceptable” at the time of his offence.

Conchie’s comments were not heard by the referee but the player confessed, apologised and accepted his punishment.

“He is a young man who has made a mistake, but we as a club are also responsible, so we’ll work together to ensure there’s no repeat of such behaviour at the Wellington Phoenix,” director of football Shaun Gill said.

Originally from Hamilton, Conchie left home when he was 15 to join the Phoenix academy.

He was a standout performer for New Zealand at this year’s Under-20 World Cup in Argentina, setting up all three of the team’s goals.

Despite his ban, Conchie has been allowed to continue to train with the Phoenix first team.

Italiano spoke glowingly of his playing abilities.

“Since Fin’s joined us from the reserves he’s done exceptionally well at training and in our internal games,” Italiano said.

“I wanted to see how he coped in the environment with the senior players and he’s adapted well to the pace, so for me it was a no-brainer to sign him.

“We feel Fin has all the qualities to make the next step up. He’s a smart player, good in tight areas, technically sound, and he’s versatile. He’s a six but he can also potentially play as a 10.”

Conchie will join captain Alex Rufer, Nicholas Pennington and new signing Mohamed Al-Taay in a new-look central midfield.

He is the second academy player to be promoted to the first team, following the signing of 18-year-old centre-back Lukas Kelly-Heald.