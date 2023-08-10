Rule change gives Wellington Phoenix fresh hope for next A-League Women season

Wellington Phoenix’s A-League Women squad could have a considerable international feel to it next season after Football Australia relaxed the foreign player restrictions imposed on the team.

In a move hailed as a “game-changer” by new coach Paul Temple, FA have removed the previously agreed New Zealand player limit and Australia player quota, giving the Phoenix greater flexibility when it comes to recruitment.

They can now sign up to five import players and fill the rest of the team with New Zealanders.

Under the previous rules, any foreign signing would have come at expense of a New Zealand player.

Given the Australia quota they had to work with, former coaches Gemma Lewis and Natalie Lawrence wanted to provide as many opportunities to young New Zealand players as possible and did not look further afield.

Now free to explore overseas markets, the Phoenix have made immediate use of the rule change by signing the team’s first-ever import player – promising American midfielder Hope Breslin.

The 24-year-old is currently playing for Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League after spending the 2022 at Angel City, where she was team-mates with Football Ferns co-captain Ali Riley.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images Hope Breslin, right, in action for NWSL club Angel City, has signed for Wellington Phoenix.

Breslin was Angel City’s first-ever draft pick but only made eight appearances for the Los Angeles-based club in her debut season as a professional footballer after graduating from the University of Illinois.

The Phoenix hope the rule change will allow them to field a considerably stronger team next season after back-to-back wooden spoon finishes.

“It’s a game-changer,” said Temple.

“It enables us to go outside of Australia and New Zealand for the first time and doesn’t affect how many New Zealanders we can have in the team as well.

“We’re in the process of hopefully announcing a few more visa players in the next wee while but haven’t totally decided if we’re going to use all five or not.

“But we’ll definitely be using more than one and it’s exciting times for everyone. Bringing in new players into the club like Hope will obviously help the team and build some interest in the team.”

Confirmation of Breslin’s arrival came hot on the heels of the key re-signings of star fullback Michaela Foster and young goalkeeper Brianna Edwards, giving the Phoenix 12 players locked in for next season.

Breslin can operate as a central attacking midfielder or as a winger.

“We’ve done a deep dive into many players and many leagues over the last couple of months,” Temple said.

“We were looking for someone specifically that fitted the profile of being very technical to play the style of football that we want that has a bit of attacking versatility.

“She can play as a No 10 behind the striker or behind the wide position and that was big for me as well.

“She was one of a number of players we looked at, but I just thought her experience playing in the NWSL, which is regarded as one of the top-two leagues in the world, would bring a great amount of value to us.”

The Phoenix have previously indicated they will use one their visa spots to sign a proven goalscorer after struggling in that department last season.

One player who is being considered is American-born Fijian international Trina Davis, who is currently on trial with the club.

Temple said liked what he had seen from the 21-year-old but the Phoenix have brought her over to New Zealand to get a closer look.