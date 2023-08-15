Wellington Phoenix to seek third consecutive Australia Cup win at Melbourne City

Kosta Barbarouses (R) of the Wellington Phoenix scores against Melbourne City in an Australia Cup game in 2022. The two A-League clubs will meet on August 27 in a round of 16 game for the third successive year.

The Wellington Phoenix men’s team will visit Melbourne City for a third consecutive Australia Cup season striving to extend their winning record to 3-0.

Giancarlo Italiano’s side beat second-tier Queensland club Peninsula Power 2-1 in the last round.

They have now been drawn against Melbourne City in the round of 16 on August 27.

The Phoenix beat City on penalties in 2021 and edged them out 2-1 last year with goals from All Whites strikers Kosta Barbarouses and Ben Waine.

Melbourne City won the Australia Cup in 2016 and were A-League champions in 2021.

Two A-League Men sides are guaranteed to depart the tournament, which began with 775 clubs.

MY FOOTBALL Wellington Phoenix dump Melbourne City out of Australia Cup in 2022 for second year.

Melbourne City host the Phoenix, while Western Sydney Wanderers welcome the most successful team in the history of the cup, three-time winners Adelaide United.

Campbelltown City's reward for knocking out Australia Cup holders Macarthur FC is a trip to fellow National Premier League outfit the Melbourne Knights.

The South Australian side, into the last 16 for the first time in their history, shocked A-League Men club Macarthur 2-1 last Sunday.

The draw delivered some intriguing match ups, including two all-ALM clashes and a tantalising Sydney derby.

Another club qualifying for the round of 16 for the first time, Mt Druitt Town Rangers, will host Victoria's Heidelberg United.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix celebrate the winning goal against Peninsula Power.

An all-Sydney affair will light up the last 16, as four-time A-League premiers and 2017 Australia Cup winners Sydney FC play away to APIA Leichhardt.

Adelaide-based MetroStars take on Sydney's Inter Lions in their debut Australia Cup final-rounds appearance.

Sydney United 58, losers of last year's final to Macarthur, and Gold Coast Knights will have their sights set on an upset as they take on A-League Men sides Brisbane Roar and Western United respectively.

The Australia Cup round of 16 will be played over two weeks in late August with the match schedule to be confirmed and announced on Friday 18.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix pose for a photo after beating the Peninsula Power.

AUSTRALIA CUP ROUND OF 16 (home teams first)

Mt Druitt Town Rangers v Heidelberg United.

Melbourne Knights v Campbelltown City.

MetroStars v Inter Lions.

APIA Leichhardt v Sydney FC.

Western Sydney Wanderers v Adelaide United.

Sydney United 58 v Brisbane Roar.

Gold Coast Knights v Western United.

Melbourne City v Wellington Phoenix.