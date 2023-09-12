American imports add x-factor to Wellington Phoenix A-League Women team

Sampling Vegemite, afternoon trips to Oriental Bay and helping Wellington Phoenix rise up the A-League Women table top the list of must-do activities for the club’s three new American imports.

Star recruits Hailey Davidson, Hope Breslin and Mariana Speckmaier touched down in the Kiwi capital last week after signing with New Zealand’s only professional football club for the upcoming season.

They were straight into their work, reporting for the first day of pre-season at NZCIS on an unusually pleasant Friday morning in Wellington.

“First day of pre-season went really well. There was a lot of energy and a lot of excitement and you can tell the vibe was up,” said Breslin.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images New Wellington Phoenix signings Hailey Davidson, Mariana Speckmaier and Hope Breslin have arrived in New Zealand.

“The three of us are just happy to be here and join the team and see how the season goes.”

The Phoenix women have brought in overseas imports for the first time after a rule change allowed them to recruit up to five players from further afield than New Zealand and Australia.

After back-to-back wooden spoon finishes, new Phoenix coach Paul Temple has set his sights on finals football in his first season in charge, and he is hoping the arrival of Davidson, Breslin and Speckmaier will help the team achieve their lofty goal.

Midfielder Breslin, 24, and striker Speckmaier, 25 have both played in the National Women’s Soccer League – the highest league in the United States – while fullback Davidson, 22, was a college standout and is coming off a pro stint in Sweden.

“They’re definitely going to bring energy,” said Temple.

“We’ve seen that from the first few days. They’re really good characters and they’re going to bring a fresh energy to the group because new signings always do that.”

The A-League Women remains a popular destination for American players, particularly those on the fringes of the NWSL who are looking for greater game time to showcase their talents.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hailey Davidson is put through her paces during the first day of pre-season.

After the success of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the trio said they were drawn to the Phoenix by the chance to help grow women’s football in New Zealand.

“Being a newer club and being on the rise and when looking into the club they have a lot of pride in their country and that was something I felt drawn to,” said Breslin.

“You saw a lot of the World Cup games were played at Sky Stadium, so hopefully we can see that impact at our own home games.

“Being an international player and being the first group of international players on this team, there might be a different style of play that we bring and same with us playing with the New Zealanders here.

“We’re going to learn something new from them and hopefully they can take some things from us.”

Davidson said getting used to driving on the left would be the biggest adjustment while in New Zealand, but otherwise it had been a smooth transition moving Down Under.

She knew Breslin before signing with the Phoenix but said all three of them had clicked “right away”.

They are sharing a flat wit hNew Zealand teammate Alyssa Whinham, who is on tour guide duties.

“Three Americans and Alyssa,” Davidson said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images New midfield recruit Hope Breslin on the ball during pre-season training.

“It’s been so easy. Everyone has been super helpful. The only thing I’d say is driving on the left, but that’s about it. It’s a great place to be.”

Speckmaier was born and raised in the US but represents Venezuela on the international stage.

After a whirlwind first week in New Zealand, she will be jetting off overseas again on Friday after being selected for a camp in Venezuela during the upcoming international window.

Football Ferns Brianna Edwards, Grace Wisnewski, Kate Taylor and Michaela Foster will also be heading to South America for New Zealand’s two matches against Chile in Santiago on September 24 and 27.

“It will be a lovely, lovely plane ride there and one great plane ride back a week later,” Speckmaier joked.

“But it is what it is. It’s what I signed up for. I’m excited to play here and to represent my country as well.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The Phoenix will play the bulk of their home games at Porirua Park.

Porirua to become Phoenix’s second home

Wellington Phoenix have secured Porirua Park as the A-League Women’s team’s second homeground.

The recently upgraded stadium, a training venue for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, will host six of the Phoenix’s 11 home matches from December through until the end of the season in late March.

The season opener against Melbourne City on October 15 will be one of only three matches played at the club’s traditional home, Sky Stadium, with the bulk of their home games to be played at the much smaller Porirua Park.

The Phoenix will play in Porirua for the first time on December 10, when they take on three-time champions Melbourne Victory.

“We’ve been looking for a more intimate venue for the women to play this season and believe Porirua Park is the perfect fit,” said Phoenix general manager David Dome.

“Our fans will be able to get closer to the action than ever before and we will be able to create a real carnival atmosphere alongside the football.”

The Phoenix are still in the process of securing venues for two fixtures, on November 12 and 25.