Car crash survivor Rylee Foster defies the odds to sign with Wellington Phoenix

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Rylee Foster will complete her remarkable return to professional football via the Wellington Phoenix after signing a contract with the New Zealand club for the upcoming A-League Women season.

The Canadian shotstopper has defied the odds to score a second chance at a football career, two years after she almost died in a serious car crash.

Foster’s world was turned upside down when she was flung through the windscreen of a car while on holiday with friends in Finland during an international break in 2021.

The accident occurred only three days after Foster pulled off a penalty save in Liverpool’s League Cup shootout win over Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old broke her neck in seven places and had to wear a neck halo device for six months to prevent the risk of paralysis.

Doctors told Foster she would never play football again.

“A lot of doctors didn’t see it possible considering how severe the injuries were, but once I got that halo off I knew instantly I was going to be making some sort of comeback,” Foster said.

“I didn’t know what level, but I wanted to give myself a fair chance so I didn’t have any regrets.”

On Tuesday, Foster was unveiled as the new Phoenix coach Paul Temple’s final signing for the 2023-24 A-League Women season, completing the new-look squad of 22.

She is the team’s fourth visa signing and replaces injured captain Lily Alfeld, who needs a back operation.

Foster will compete with young Football Ferns squad member Brianna Edwards for the starting gloves.

Upon signing, she said she was indebted to the Phoenix for giving her a chance when other clubs would not.

Foster was released by Liverpool in May following the expiration of her contract after making a handful of appearances for the Women’s Super League club prior to her crash.

“It’s like the final piece of the puzzle and all the work I’ve been putting in for the past two years has finally paid off,” she said.

“For the Phoenix to come through and put their trust in me, to take that risk, but also be a part of my journey and I be a part of theirs, was really remarkable, and I’m forever grateful for that.

“Not many people were willing to do that but Paul and the staff were very confident that as long as the medical goes through it could be a great opportunity.

“I’m super happy I get to be here in an amazing country and in a well-established league, ready to show what I’m about but also show how much work Paul has put into the team and what we can achieve this season.”

Foster was called up to the Canada national team for the SheBelieves Cup in 2021 and said she was determined to push for a place at next year’s Paris Olympics through her performances with the Phoenix.

“One of my main goals is to be ready for the Olympics coming up and I’m doing everything in power to help this club get the results we want, but in the back of my mind I know all my performances are being watched.

“It’s just a matter of me getting games under my belt now. Hopefully I can show the national team [what I can do] and I know with the players around me I’ll be able to demonstrate my talents and challenge myself to get to that point.”

Wellington Phoenix – 2023-24 A-League Women squad

Goalkeepers: Brianna Edwards, Rylee Foster

Defenders: Mackenzie Barry, Hailey Davidson, Michaela Foster, Rebecca Lake, Zoe McMeeken, Kate Taylor, Marisa van der Meer

Midfielders: Daisy Brazendale, Hope Breslin, Macey Fraser, Olivia Ingham, Chloe Knott, Annalie Longo, Alyssa Whinham, Grace Wisnewski

Forwards: Kelli Brown, Manaia Elliott, Emma Main, Michaela Robertson, Mariana Speckmaier