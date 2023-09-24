Wellington Phoenix put greater emphasis on development as men's team budget cut

After spending more on their A-League Men squad than the champions last season and only finishing sixth, Wellington Phoenix have focused their efforts on developing homegrown talent.

In a bid to become a more sustainable football club, the Phoenix have slashed their men’s budget and centred their recruiting efforts on signing young New Zealanders from their own academy, who they hope to later sell to cashed-up European clubs.

It has made for a humdrum period of transfer activity since new coach Giancarlo Italiano took over from Ufuk Talay and could have a negative impact on results in the short-term.

Three of the Phoenix’s five recruits; under-20 internationals Fin Conchie, Isaac Hughes and Lukas Kelly-Heald, have come directly from their reserves, and the other two; Jack Duncan and Mohamed Al-Taay, have been signed from the underperforming Newcastle Jets.

The Phoenix are set to announce their final signing this week, but that will be another player from the reserves. A handful more will be signed to scholarship deals in January, after they play in the National League Championship.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano and new signing Lukas Kelly-Heald.

It has been a stark contrast to the women’s team, who have strengthened their roster by bringing in four foreign players; Rylee Foster, Hope Breslin, Mariana Speckmaier and Hailey Davidson, and signing 131-cap Football Ferns midfielder Annalie Longo.

Phoenix director of football Shaun Gill addressed the lack of big-name men’s team signings this week following criticism from some corners of their fanbase, stressing it was not because the club was struggling financially.

He insisted they have not given up on trying to win a maiden A-League Men championship, they would just rather bring through the next Sarpreet Singh, Liberato Cacace or Ben Waine as it was better for business and the long-term growth of New Zealand football.

Singh, Cacace and Waine came through from the academy to first team, made their All Whites debuts, then were sold to European clubs for six-figure sums.

The change in approach comes after the Central Coast Mariners won A-League Men with the lowest budget and youngest roster last season, and the league saw a record number of players sold to European clubs over the winter.

“This is not just about saying we’re going to play the reserve team in the A-League, it’s about which are the best players from the reserve team ready to come into the first team that supplement and complement what we already have,” Gill said.

“Rightly or wrongly, in years gone by we were recruiting players out of Australia that were probably blocking these kids.

“Now we’ve gone, let's look internally first and there has to be someone demonstrably better than someone in our academy to see us not sign an academy player.”

Gill said the Phoenix were still spending above the salary floor of A$2.35 million ($2.54 million), with returning imports Oskar Zawada, Bozhidar Kraev, David Ball and Scott Wootton, and All Whites forward Kosta Barbarouses among their highest earners.

Scott Gardiner/Getty Images The Phoenix managed to keep hold of star striker Oskar Zawada despite interest from overseas.

The Phoenix invested heavily in their squad last season in the hope Talay could deliver the club their first piece of silverware in his final season. Young New Zealand players were not given much of a look in and they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

Gill said the Phoenix have decided the time is right for a “reset” now Talay has moved on.

“Yes we were above Central Coast Mariners [in spending], but if you compare our season to theirs, they won the league and we didn’t.

“When you simply look at where you finish and who picks up the trophy, it wasn’t as good as the Central Coast Mariners, but spending money doesn’t guarantee winning anything.”

The Phoenix still have one import spot unfilled, but it is set to remain that way until the January window, despite Italiano's initial plan of using it on a new centre-back to bolster a defence that leaked 45 goals last season.

The starting spot alongside Englishman Wootton is expected to be filled by NZ under-23 captain Finn Surman, who was promoted from the academy and played plenty in the 2021-22 season, but only made one start in 2022-23.

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images Former Phoenix academy product Liberato Cacace now plays for Empoli in Italy’s Serie A.

Gill said the number of academy players promoted to the first team would fluctuate over time and this season was unique because they managed to retain most of their imports.

Overseas clubs had shown interest in signing Zawada after his spectacular debut season, but none of them were able to meet the Phoenix’s valuation of the 15-goal striker.

The Phoenix point to that as an example of how they have shown ambition by making an effort to keep hold of their best player.

“We’ve taken 13 players through from last season. We still have Oskar Zawada who scored 15 goals, and BK [Kraev]. Those guys were still in their first year and it tends to be in the A-League that the second year is better for the visa players.

“We still feel there is a good balance there, now we’ve just added the cream of the crop from the academy and the New Zealand under-20 programme.”

Natacha Pisarenko/AP Fin Conchie, right, was signed by the Phoenix after impressing at the Under-20 World Cup.

All Whites coach Darren Bazeley said he saw plenty of positives in the Phoenix’s new approach and that development should be a priority for New Zealand’s only professional club.

“I think it’s awesome and something they should be doing regularly,” Bazeley said.

“When you look at the history around Sarpreet Singh, Liberato Cacace and Ben Waine, all young Phoenix graduates from the academy, playing in the first team and then being sold for good money – that’s the pathway.

“The more opportunities they afford young players it can only benefit us and them.”

Despite the emphasis on development, Gill was adamant the Phoenix men could still contend for finals football this season and they will be helped by the fact that other clubs are actively promoting young players, with generating more transfer income part of Australian Professional Leagues’ strategic focus.

“Where’s the expectation? There is definitely a reset in terms of bringing through more younger players this season but Central Coast showed you can win it with the right mix.

“Playoffs are always the first aspiration because once you get to that point who knows what can happen.”