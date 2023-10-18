A-League ditches controversial grand final deal in favour of 'Unite Round'

Central Coast midfielder Harrison Steele celebrates with fans after winning last season's A-League Men grand final.

A-League fans have scored a win, forcing the Australia Professional Leagues to kick its loathed grand final deal with the NSW government into touch.

Destination NSW and the APL have negotiated the existing three-year deal and replaced it with "Unite Round" - mirroring the NRL's Magic Round, AFL's Gather Round and Super Rugby’s Super Round.

Each team in the A-League Men and A-League Women will play across three venues - CommBank Stadium in Parramatta, Moore Park's Allianz Stadium and Leichhardt Oval - between Friday 12 January and Sunday 14 January 2024.

As a result, both the ALM and ALW grand finals will revert to the traditional system whereby the highest-qualifying team is rewarded with hosting rights.

Central Coast lifted the 2022-23 ALM trophy at a neutral Sydney venue after beating Melbourne City.

"It's an improved deal, it's a win, win, win," APL chair Stephen Conroy told AAP.

"We return to the traditional format and we get more football for football fans."

The decision to sell hosting rights to the grand finals to Destination NSW was met with derision by fans when it was announced last year.

Fans held protests and the tension spilled over onto the pitch, causing the Melbourne derby to be postponed after a pitch invasion.

Conroy said it was unlikely that the APL would consider taking grand final hosting rights to market again.

"I don't think with the success of this [negotiated deal] we would need to consider that in the future," he said.

The APL pocketed A$12 million ($12.95m) of NSW taxpayer dollars when it agreed the three-year contract last year.

The pick of the fixtures across the weekend is Western Sydney hosting Melbourne City in the ALM, while ALW fans will be treated to a grand final rematch between Sydney FC and Western United.

Wellington Phoenix women will take on Central Coast Mariners at Leichhardt Oval on January 12 and the men will meet Perth Glory at CommBank Stadium on January 14.

Unite Round will be an extra round on the ALM calendar, but the ALW will remain at a 22-round season with six clubs giving up home games.

Conroy said NSW Premier Chris Minns had given assurances that upgrades to Leichhardt Oval would ensure the 'Eighth Wonder of the World' was suitable to host four of the six ALW games across the weekend.

"He [Minns] acknowledged that there's works needed," Conroy said.

"The stadium, from my understanding, is going to be good enough with the promises the premier has made, I think it's going to be fabulous."

The Phoenix will have one less ALW home match with their clash against Central Coast now taking place in Sydney.

The men’s match against the Mariners at Sky Stadium will now be rescheduled to a yet to be confirmed mid-week date to accommodate their additional Unite Round clash against Perth.

Unite Round fixtures

Friday 12 January 2024

(ALW) Melbourne Victory v Perth Glory, Leichhardt Oval

(ALW) Wellington Phoenix v Central Coast Mariners, Leichhardt Oval

(ALM) Macarthur FC v Western United, CommBank Stadium

(ALM) Melbourne City v Western Sydney Wanderers, CommBank Stadium

Saturday 13 January

(ALW) Canberra United v Adelaide United, Leichhardt Oval

(ALW) Brisbane Roar v Newcastle Jets, Leichhardt Oval

(ALM) Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne Victory, Allianz Stadium

(ALM) Adelaide United v Sydney FC, Allianz Stadium

Sunday 14 January

(ALW) Western Sydney Wanderers v Melbourne City, CommBank Stadium

(ALW) Western United v Sydney FC, Allianz Stadium

(ALM) Brisbane Roar v Newcastle Jets, Allianz Stadium

(ALM) Perth Glory v Wellington Phoenix, CommBank Stadium