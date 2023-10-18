Wellington Phoenix to blow fulltime on home A-Leagues games in Auckland

Wellington Phoenix will stage an A-Leagues double header in Auckland for the first time this season.

It’s also expected to be the last season they take home A-League Men and A-League Women matches to New Zealand’s biggest city.

The Phoenix men and women will both play at Mt Smart Stadium on November 25.

The men kick off the double header with a clash against Melbourne City at 4.30pm before the women tackle against Perth Glory at 7.15pm.

The Phoenix have traditionally taken at least one match to Auckland but with the City of Sails poised to have their own team next season, it will be considered enemy territory from 2023-24.

Auckland is also in contention to host a men’s match against Sydney FC on March 16, which still needs a venue.

General manager David Dome conceded it was “unlikely” the Phoenix would entertain playing future fixtures in Auckland once the expansion club is up and running.

Instead, they would target other parts of New Zealand, like Christchurch and Dunedin.

“We’ve been working on this for a while and we have commercial relationships that have games in Auckland hardcoded into those partnerships, which we have to honour,” Dome said.

“With the announcement of the new group coming in we’ll probably reassess that at some stage, but for this season there’s still no A-League team in Auckland and we’re still the only professional team, so it still makes a lot of sense to go up there and play.

“It’s not likely we will play a lot more Phoenix home games in Auckland … but this is a good opportunity to play one more game there and this historic double header on the same day is a really good way to thank the fans who have supported us.”

Auckland’s return will double New Zealand’s number of professional football clubs, lifting the profile of the sport in the country and creating more opportunities for Kiwi football players.

Speaking last week when billionaire English Premier League club owner Bill Foley was confirmed as the preferred bidder for Auckland’s new club, Dome said he saw pros and cons of having two New Zealand clubs in the A-Leagues as there would now be more competition for players and sponsorship revenue.

The Phoenix’s head of commercial is based in Auckland.

“If you’re looking at it from the perspective of football in New Zealand then it’s a good thing,” Dome said.

“We’ve been doing a lot of the heavy lifting for a few years and now to have someone else come in and help develop young players, which is our strategy, is good for football in this country.

“We’ll now have a proper derby and it will hopefully raise the profile.

“The cons are it’s going to be more difficult commercially for us. The economic base is still in Auckland and there will be some competition for players.”

The Phoenix men have a proud record in Auckland. They have been beaten once in 16 matches there.

The women have played in Auckland just once previously. They were edged 1-0 by eventual champions Sydney FC last season.