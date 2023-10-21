Wellington Phoenix out to prove doubters wrong under new coach Giancarlo Italiano

A-League Men: Western Sydney Wanderers v Wellington Phoenix. Where: CommBank Stadium, Sydney. When: Sunday, 5pm (NZT). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff.

Giancarlo Italiano has a big decision to make ahead of his first official A-League Men game as Wellington Phoenix head coach, and it has nothing to do with team selection.

Italiano has been sweating over what to wear on the sideline when the Phoenix begin the new campaign away to Western Sydney Wanderers on Sunday.

Complicating matters, temperatures are forecast to soar above 30C in Parramatta on match day.

It is something Italiano never had to worry about during his four seasons as Ufuk Talay’s No 2, when a tracksuit was the default uniform for the assistants.

Italiano wore casual gear during pre-season but he wants to look the part when the season proper gets underway.

This will be Italiano’s first stint as a senior men’s coach but one he feels ready for after serving his apprenticeship under Talay for the past four years.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Giancarlo Italiano has taken over as Wellington Phoenix's new A-League Men coach.

Although the core of the squad remains intact, Italiano has brought fresh ideas, setting the Phoenix up in a new system that he hopes will excite the fans.

“I could have done the easy thing and just continued what Uffy did previously, but I wouldn’t be my own coach,” Italiano said.

“I’ve changed a lot of things and I feel like it’s been positive so far.”

Italiano has been tasked with picking up where Talay left off, after qualifying for the finals in three of the past four seasons, but he is up against it in his first stint as Phoenix coach.

The club has focused much of its recruiting efforts on developing young players from their academy.

Gone are regular starters like Clayton Lewis, Oli Sail, Callan Elliot, Steven Ugarkovic and Yan Sasse, replaced by mainly age-group internationals without any experience at a professional level.

The lack of big-name recruits means everyone has written off the Phoenix before a ball has been kicked.

Many pundits across the Tasman are tipping the Phoenix for the wooden spoon, which Italiano scoffed at when it was brought to his attention.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Polish striker Oskar Zawada will lead the line for the Phoenix.

Italiano is adamant the Phoenix still have enough quality to compete for finals football once again.

“I must be missing something. They must have knowledge I don’t have to make big calls like that,” Italiano said of his critics.

“[Predicting us] to finish last is something that will fuel all the players. I wouldn’t say it’s offensive towards us, but I’d say it’s very disrespectful, especially with the squad we have; with the foreigners and the good young players coming through who have played a lot of international games at youth level.

“It’s easy to point us out because we haven’t brought in new senior signings but at the same time we have a lot of quality, there’s a good feel in the group, and the fans will be excited once they see us play.”

The Phoenix fought hard to retain star striker Oskar Zawada amid overseas interest in the off-season, and he will once again be key to their hopes.

The Pole has been given a new role in Italiano’s system where he will drop deeper and be involved in more of the build-up play. They hope he will keep banging in the goals.

“He’s committed to staying with us and hopefully putting in back-to-back seasons as one of the leading goalscorers.

“That’s why I feel it’s a little bit disrespectful that people think we will finish last. We have one of the best strikers in the league.

“We have got experience and good firepower. If we can put it all together, be consistent and believe in how we’re trying to play, the results will come.”

Of the newcomers, New Zealand under-20 defender Lukas Kelly-Heald has been tipped as one to watch.

The 1.98m-tall teenager is set to start at left-back against Western Sydney with Sam Sutton sidelined indefinitely with a knee injury.

The Phoenix have been traditionally slow starters but they head into the new campaign with some momentum after registering a 1-0 win over Melbourne Victory in their final pre-season hit-out last weekend.

Wellington Phoenix A-League Men squad

Goalkeepers: Jack Duncan, Alex Paulsen

Defenders: Isaac Hughes, Lukas Kelly-Heald, Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Sam Sutton, Scott Wootton

Midfielders: Mohamed Al-Taay, Fin Conchie, Ben Old, Nicholas Pennington, Alex Rufer

Forwards: David Ball, Kosta Barbarouses, Bozhidar Kraev, Luke Supyk, Oskar van Hattum, Oskar Zawada