Goalkeeper Alex Paulsen bails out Wellington Phoenix with clutch penalty save

Young Wellington Phoenix keeper Alex Paulsen was the hero with a match-winning save from a spotkick.

With three minutes of regulation time to go, and his team desperately holding onto a 2-1 lead, Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Alex Paulsen would have breathed a sigh of relief when he watched Perth Glory’s cross sail wide of the goal and head towards the byline.

Danger averted? Not quite.

Paulsen said his heart dropped when teenage teammate Lukas Kelly-Heald inexplicitly stuck his hand out and touched the ball from Trent Ostler’s over-hit delivery as it crossed the line in the 87th minute.

Referee Daniel Elder initially missed the handball and blew for a corner, but he changed his mind and awarded Perth a penalty after VAR intervened and instructed him to have a second look.

Kelly-Heald’s mistake could have cost the Phoenix dearly.

The Phoenix were three minutes and stoppage time away from claiming their first win of the new A-League Men season, but they appeared destined to settle for a draw when Elder pointed to the spot.

Enter Paulsen, making just his sixth A-League appearance.

Marty Melville/PHOTOSPORT Phoenix goalkeeper Alex Paulsen saves Adam Taggart's penalty during their win over Perth.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper, given the starting gloves after Oli Sail made the switch to Saturday’s opposition, produced one of the saves of his career to deny Perth striker Adam Taggart with a clutch stop down low to his right.

The Phoenix hung on to claim a tense win to continue their unbeaten start under Giancarlo Italiano.

Reflecting on his penalty heroics in the immediate aftermath, Paulsen was still coming to terms with what had just happened in his first game at Sky Stadium.

“When a pen like that comes into play, towards the back end of the second half, your heart drops. It’s one of those things, you’re like, ‘a pen, really’? Paulsen said.

“But at the same time, I had the confidence to make sure I went out there and save the pen. I just dove one way and there it is.”

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Alex Paulsen on late penalty heroics.

Paulsen thought the ball was out before Kelly-Heald touched it, but said he trusted the referee’s decision.

“To be fair, I thought it was out but VAR and the ref have a better angle, so if they say it’s a pen, it’s a pen.”

Once the penalty was awarded, the Phoenix were quick to throw their support behind 18-year-old Kelly-Heald, who only made his A-League debut in their 0-0 draw with Western Sydney Wanderers in round one.

“The good thing about us and our environment is that we’re all very supportive and encouraging.

“The team itself is a family, so when stuff like that happens, it’s devastating. But collectively we were telling him ‘it’s all right’. ‘Next one’. Even if it went in, we needed him to perform for the next 5-10 minutes.”

Paulsen feigned to his left while Taggart stuttered towards the ball, inviting the Perth striker to shoot the other way.

He did, and Paulsen guessed correctly by diving to his right and made the crucial save with his right hand.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Alex Paulsen is surrounded by teammates after saving Adam Taggart’s penalty.

A hand would decide the match, but it was not Kelly-Heald’s.

“I have my little techniques for when I try to save pens. I try to look at their body movement and all that stuff,” Paulsen said.

“Credit to Duncs [Jack Duncan] and [goalkeeper coach] Ruben [Parker]. We try to analyse as much as we can with some of the penalty takers, get a gauge and back our instincts.”

Despite his inexperience, it was not the first time Paulsen has come up big for the Phoenix in a penalty situation.

Two seasons ago, he made three saves in a shootout win over Melbourne City in the quarterfinals of the Australia Cup.

He said he rated Saturday’s performance right up there with that one.

“It’s definitely up there.”