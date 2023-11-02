Wellington Phoenix tie goalkeeper Alex Paulsen down to new long-term deal

A-League Men: Wellington Phoenix v Brisbane Roar Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington When: Saturday, 5.30pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 7, updates on Stuff

Wellington Phoenix have scored an early off-field win over the incoming Auckland A-Leagues franchise by tying down young goalkeeper Alex Paulsen to a new long-term deal.

The Auckland-born shotstopper has been the standout performer for the Phoenix in the early stages of the new A-League Men season, keeping a clean sheet one week and saving a late penalty the next.

On the back of his penalty heroics against Perth Glory last weekend, the Phoenix have been quick to tie Paulsen down to a new deal through to the end of the 2026-27 season.

The 21-year-old’s previous contract was due to expire at the end of the current campaign, which would have made him a prime target for the new Auckland expansion outfit.

Despite his ties to Auckland, Paulsen said he never entertained a move home and wanted to repay the Phoenix for the faith they have shown him since Oli Sail departed for Perth by committing his long-term future to the club.

“It didn’t really cross my mind at all, the Auckland expansion team,” Paulsen said.

Marty Melville/PHOTOSPORT Phoenix goalkeeper Alex Paulsen denies Adam Taggart from the penalty spot.

“I thought, first and foremost, Phoenix have invested a lot in the facilities that allow us to train and improve and they have invested in me too, so I wanted to repay the faith.”

Paulsen moved to Wellington to join the Phoenix academy six years ago. He signed his first professional contract ahead of the 2021-22 campaign after representing New Zealand at the Tokyo Olympics.

Despite making three penalty saves in an Australia Cup quarterfinal win over Melbourne City in his rookie season, Paulsen had to bide his time in his first two seasons as a professional and it is only since Sail left that he has been given a chance to be the No. 1.

Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano has been rapt with Paulsen’s early performances and said he was delighted to keep hold of one of the club’s most promising players for the foreseeable future.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Alex Paulsen celebrates after pulling off a late penalty save against Perth.

By sorting his future early, he said Paulsen will be able to concentrate on performing well on a consistent basis.

“It’s a fantastic move for the club to lock him down for an extended period of time,” Italiano said.

“He’s shown promise in the first two games of the season and is also building on his previous performances over the last couple of years.

“Now the question is whether he can hold that consistency and keep that level of performance for every game.”

The Phoenix are also keen to tie down off-contract midfielder Ben Old but Italiano said he was not afraid of Auckland raiding his squad for young Kiwi talent.

“To be fair, I haven’t put a lot of thought into it because they’re not in existence, right? Until it becomes a reality we will worry about it [then].

“There’s also a massive player pool in Auckland and if they are serious about being a club that is a representation of their area, they will pick players from their region first and work towards our academy after, if we haven’t signed those players.”

After registering a draw and a win, the Phoenix will look to continue their unbeaten start when they host inaugural captain Ross Aloisi’s Brisbane Roar in a double header at Sky Stadium on Saturday.