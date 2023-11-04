Football Fern Annalie Longo to make long-awaited Wellington Phoenix debut

Annalie Longo has been a Football Fern for more than half of her life. But ten months out from the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 at home, she had torn her ACL in the left knee. We accompanied the "Kiwi Messi" on her road to recovery.

A-League Women: Wellington Phoenix v Brisbane Roar Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington When: Saturday, 2.30pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 7, updates on Stuff

Experienced Football Ferns midfielder Annalie Longo is poised to make her long-awaited debut for Wellington Phoenix.

The veteran of five FIFA Women's World Cups has been cleared to lace up her boots against Brisbane Roar at Sky Stadium on Saturday after shaking off a hip injury that ruled her out of the first two rounds of the A-League Women season.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix captain Annalie Longo is set to debut against Brisbane Roar.

“She got through training this week really well, looks sharp, and she’s happy and ready to go, so she will be involved and get some minutes, which is pretty exciting,” confirmed coach Paul Temple.

“Her experience is massive, her calming influence and technical influence as well. She’s going to help any team be better in possession. We’ve made good strides in that space but having her come in is just going to add to it.”

While the captain’s presence is a big boost ahead of a tough encounter, it has been offset by a fresh injury blow.

Import goalkeeper Rylee Foster has been ruled out with an Achilles strain, opening the door for fringe Football Fern Brianna Edwards to come back into the starting lineup.

Edwards was a regular starter last season but was squeezed out by Foster’s arrival.

“One of the massive reasons for having [both] Rylee and Bri was that we would have two No.1 capable goalkeepers and that’s something not every team has,” Temple added.

“We’re privileged to have them both, so when we get this situation with an injury to Rylee, we’ve got this great replacement who is tried and tested.”

Longo’s Phoenix debut has been almost two years in the making.

The former A-League champion with Melbourne Victory had agreed to play for the Phoenix last season but suffered a long-term knee injury on international duty before her signing was officially announced.

The Phoenix will be looking to build on their impressive 3-0 win over Western Sydney Wanderers a fortnight ago.

Although their momentum was stalled by an international break, the extra week gave Longo more time to recover.

Longo is expected to start on the bench against Brisbane and while Temple was delighted to welcome his skipper back into the fold, he said it was tough having to leave someone else out on the back of a comprehensive victory.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Annalie Longo will bring a wealth of experience to the Phoenix midfield.

“Friday morning is the worst part of the week because I’ve got to tell lots of players that deserve to be playing that they’re not in the squad.

“We haven’t got too many injuries, so the numbers are really high and a lot of players miss out, but this is the price you pay for having a good squad.

“The good thing is when you’ve got Annalie coming in to add to what we’ve already got, it’s a massive positive for everybody.”

Brisbane arrive in Wellington with a perfect record after starting the new season with notable wins against Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC – two of the competition favourites.

Their squad is headlined by Matildas stalwart Tameka Yallop, who is fresh off scoring against Chinese Taipei.