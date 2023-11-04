Wellington Phoenix sharpshooter Oskar Zawada chasing another double-digit tally

A-League Men: Wellington Phoenix v Brisbane Roar Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington When: Saturday, 5.30pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 7, updates on Stuff

Off the mark early, star Wellington Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada believes he is capable of another 10-goal haul this season.

The goal-hungry Pole scored one and assisted on another as the Phoenix continued their unbeaten start under new coach Giancarlo Italiano with a dramatic 2-1 win against Perth Glory last weekend.

They are back at Sky Stadium this Saturday, hosting Brisbane Roar in a double header with the women, where a win would give the Phoenix their best-ever start through three rounds.

The Phoenix men were largely written off in pre-season following a number of high-profile exits, but they did manage to keep hold of their most valuable player, and Zawada is proving he will once again be key to their top-six hopes.

The former Wolfsburg youth player arrived as a relative unknown, but he made a name for himself as one of the A-League Men’s deadliest finishers by netting 15 goals during a career-best campaign, despite going scoreless in his first five appearances.

Rather than aim higher in his second season, Zawada has kept his targets modest and said he would be satisfied if he could just hit double digits.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix player celebrate after Oskar Zawada opened the scoring against Perth Glory.

“I think 10 goals is always good for this league and I will be happy with 10 goals,” Zawada said.

“We have to look at how many chances we create. I don't think we are in the moment right now where we create four, five, six chances to score like some strikers have in the league.”

Zawada would love to be challenging for the golden boot this season, but he is a marked man now, with defenders more alert to the threat he possessed up front.

Although opportunities were far and few between against Perth, Zawada showed what he can do when given a sniff when he picked off a mistake from goalkeeper Oli Sail and scored from 35 metres out.

Zawada seized on Sail’s misplaced pass and lobbed his former teammate to open his account for the season in stunning fashion.

“You must be ready that something can happen. When I saw the ball, my thought was just to take the perfect first touch to see what I can do after.

“I saw he was far away from the goal and I didn’t even look around, I just tried to shoot and scored the goal.”

Zawada assisted on the Phoenix’s match-winning goal when he drew Perth’s last man and teed up an unmarked Bozhidar Kraev to his right following a fast break from Kosta Barbarouses.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Oskar Zawada wants to score double figures again this season.

Although he would much rather be the one putting the ball in the back of the net, Zawada said he always put the team first.

One benefit of having defenders pay close attention to him was that he could free up the team’s other attacking players.

“Of course, scoring goals is more fun than assists, but I’m not a striker that tries to play selfishly,” Zawada said.

“I know the defenders follow me, so with my runs I can make more space for my teammates to score, like, for example, the goal we scored to make it 2-1, they were more attracted to me.

“I’m even happier with that because it means I’m doing my job right. There is always a solution for every situation in life and in football.”

The Phoenix are hoping to give left-back Sam Sutton his first minutes of the season against Brisbane after he missed the first two rounds with a knee injury, while import forward David Ball is still managing a hip complaint and might not be risked.