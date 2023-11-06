Concern for Wellington Phoenix player injured 19 seconds into A-League Women match

Wellington Phoenix are holding out hope that the injury sustained by Grace Wisnewski is not as bad as it looked.

The midfielder was forced out of their 2-1 win over Brisbane Roar at Sky Stadium on Saturday after clashing knees with Brisbane’s Matildas star Tameka Yallop while attempting a challenge.

The incident happened just 19 seconds into the match and forced coach Paul Temple to make an early change.

Wisnewski was in clear discomfort, and although she was able to walk to the bench unaided, the severity of the injury became clear when she was consoled by teammates and taken away in a cart for treatment.

Speaking after the match, Temple said his immediate fear was that Wisnewski had torn her anterior cruciate ligament when he saw her clutching at her knee.

However, he said the Phoenix will not know the full extent of her injury until she has had a chance to be assessed.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Injured Wellington Phoenix midfielder Grace Wisnewski, centre, greets fans after their win over Brisbane Roar.

“It’s really hard to say straight away. It’s obviously bad enough for her to come off,” Temple said.

“She’s been walking around a little bit in the dressing room, but we’re taking precautions at this stage.

“We’ll know in the next few days but any player that gets injured in a game, especially that early, it’s just horrible.

“Female footballers and knees, and it brings everybody straight to the worst-case scenario, but we’re just going to hope it’s not too bad, but we really don’t know.”

Although the Phoenix went on to win the game, Temple said the early injury highlighted the need for larger benches in the A-League Women as he had not selected specialist fullback cover among his five substitutes.

Chloe Knott replaced Wisnewski in midfield and ended up finishing the match at right-back after further changes were made in the second half.

A-League Women teams can only name five substitutes on their bench, while the men can have up to seven.

“We’re struggling with the four [outfield] subs, I’ve got to be honest,” Temple said.

“The A-League needs to look at that. I think it’s silly that we’re asking the women’s team to go with five subs and the men get seven.

“The limitations on the bench is massive. You’ve got to cover off your whole team with four players, and it’s very, very difficult to do.”

The Phoenix overcame the early injury blow to claim their second consecutive win in the A-League Women.

Import striker Mariana Speckmaier scored the breakthrough goal with a sixth-minute header off a Michaela Foster free-kick before captain Annalie Longo scored a wonder goal off the bench in the 86th minute.

Brisbane scored a consolation goal in stoppage time, but the Phoenix hung on to continue their impressive start under Temple.